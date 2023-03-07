Welcome back to NZ, Harry Styles: Here's what you should do in Auckland

If Harry Styles needs a Kiwi to share some travel tips, we’ve got some ideas for him.

Harry Styles is back in New Zealand. And in between completing the census and performing a one-off show at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, we’re hoping he’ll have some spare time to check out the sights.

It’s been several years since the singer’s last visit – and the last time he was here, he was travelling with a few mates – so we figure he might be in need of some solo travel tips.

Here’s our list of recommendations for Harry while he's in Auckland.

Go for a swim

Harry is known to enjoy an outdoor swim – in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, he said he takes a daily dip. It’s a routine he appears to keep up even while on tour – while in Ireland last year, he was spotted at the Vico Baths, a popular outdoor swimming spot in Dublin.

Auckland Unlimited Cheltenham Beach in Devonport is a popular and safe beach for swimming.

In Auckland, he would have loved the historic Parnell Baths, though sadly they’ve had to close for the season after a slip during the floods blocked road access. So he’ll have to put them on the list for next time.

But so he can stick to his daily swimming schedule on this particular trip, he should head to Cheltenham Beach on the North Shore. Its calm waters are ideal for swimming, while the Victorian-era villas in the area will remind Harry of home.

Stop by one of Auckland’s best bakeries

Growing up in the village of Holmes Chapel, England, Harry had a part-time job at the local bakery. If he feels like a taste of that former life, he should pop into Auckland’s much-loved bakery Daily Bread.

The original Point Chevalier store, housed in a grand old bank, would be a great place for Harry to sample some local riffs on classic baked goods – like the unique kūmara sourdough. He’ll also be here just in time to try their award-winning hot cross buns.

Hit up a cool cafe

While in Melbourne, Harry was spotted grabbing a coffee at Cibi, a trendy Japanese-inspired cafe. In Auckland, a similarly aesthetic spot is Amano, an Italian-inspired eatery located in a spruced-up warehouse in Britomart.

Amano Amano is a trendy spot with an on-site bakery.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, menus showcase seasonal and local produce. Amano also has an on-site bakery – perfect for Harry, who once described bread as the food item he could have for every meal.

Work on his swing

Harry reportedly loves to unwind by playing golf, and has been spotted getting in rounds at courses around the world. A great golf destination for him to check out while in Auckland would be the new Te Arai Links, with the first of its two courses having opened at the end of last year.

Supplied Te Arai Links is New Zealand's newest golf destination.

Located a 90-minute drive from the CBD (or 25 minutes by helicopter) the course blends seamlessly into the dramatic coastal landscape. The on-site pizza restaurant would also offer a memorable experience for Harry – Ric’s is described as “a New Zealand haybarn meets a bar”.

Check out the shops on K Road

Harry is famous for his flamboyant style – his presence has reportedly led to a spike in sales of feather boas across the nation.

But while feathered accessories may be hard to come by, he’s sure to find plenty more looks he likes along Karangahape Road. Time Out named it one of the coolest streets in the world last year, and after poking through its many indie boutiques and vintage stores, we reckon Harry would agree.