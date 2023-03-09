Aussie comedian Jimmy Rees takes aim at Auckland, and gets a lot right

Comedian Jimmy Rees is famous online for his take-downs of Australian culture, and now he has trained his sights across the pond with a video focusing on Auckland, and with some surprising accuracy.

The former children’s TV presenter exploded in popularity during the many pandemic lockdowns with his ‘Meanwhile in Australia’ series detailing the state and federal responses.

The comedian has more than 2.5 million followers across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, and is currently appearing in Taskmaster Australia, which was filmed here in New Zealand.

In his latest series of videos he spoofs a border control questionnaire for travellers, and having tackled the various Australian states and territories, it was only a matter of time before New Zealand got its turn.

Sporting what he describes as a “tirra-ble ak-sent”, Rees interviews a potential arrival into Auckland (also Rees) and starts into a series of questions about life in the city.

Jimmy Rees/youtube Jimmy Rees takes aim at Auckland, with surprising accuracy.

‘What's south of Bombay?’

‘Who cares?’

“Which is more expensive, a trip to space in Jeff Bezos' penis rocket or a coffee from Ponsonby?’

‘Coffee in Ponsonby’.

‘What's the average monthly income of an Aucklander?’

‘10,000’

‘Correct, and what's the average rent per month?’

‘10,000.’

‘Correct, and how many photos of summer sunsets do Aucklanders have on their phones?’

‘10,000’

He also takes aim at the currency used in Auckland (alternative milk), the bus service (every second one cancelled), and the number of traffic cones (more than the population of China). Rees also nearly manages to avoid a sheep joke (but fails).

The videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times with many comments approving of the depiction.

“Nailed it,” summed up many of the posts.

”Who hooked our man up with this intel. The accuracy,” was another.

Many wanted Rees to target their cities next, with Wellington and Christchurch popular amongst commentators.