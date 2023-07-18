Your guide to one of Auckland's most diverse areas: Karangahape Road

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Karangahape Road, also known as K Road, is the cultural (and arguably, culinary) soul of Auckland’s CBD. In a previous life, Karangahape Road was the city’s somewhat shady red light district and over time it has transitioned into a hub for foodies, artists, fashionistas and even the homeless.

These days, K Road is certainly one of Auckland’s most diverse and creative streets. Adorned with street art and lined with galleries, bars and restaurants, K Road prides itself on being welcoming and inclusive. Whether you’re there to eat, drink, thrift shop or simply explore, K Road offers something for almost everybody.

Neat Places Bestie Cafe is a popular spot for leisurely breakfast.

Morning coffee and breakfast

Start your day with a coffee and scone at Fort Greene, or grab a cold brew to take away from Daily Daily. Alternatively, Bestie, housed in the impressive St Kevin’s Arcade building, is a popular spot for leisurely breakfasts, providing remarkable seated views over Myers Park or of the building's stunning interior. For good reason, the cheese toastie with a chilli fried egg is a staple on Bestie’s ever-changing food menu - the quince jelly and fresh spring onion sure make for some perfectly paired garnishes.

Conscious consuming

K Road is well known for its thrift shops and other funky stores. Conscious consumers will be right at home in Crushes, a vintage store also home to a refillery and plenty of handmade pieces by local artists and designers. Nearby, Smoove is a retro second hand store with plenty of treasures just waiting to be found. Book lovers will enjoy The Green Dolphin Bookshop, and neighbouring Flying Out will keep music enthusiasts occupied. Consumers of all things fine will want to visit Everyday Wine, an all-organic wine store focusing on wild-fermented, unfiltered and vegan wine. Lastly, if you can think of any reason to celebrate, The Caker creates stunning and delicious cakes to order, as well as offering take home kits and cookbooks for those who want to do it themselves.

Neat Places Bergman Gallery is a dealer gallery representing and exhibiting artists from the broader Pacific region.

Peruse the galleries

As far as creativity goes, K Road punches well above its weight. Bergman Gallery is a dealer gallery representing and exhibiting artists from the broader Pacific region, somewhat similar to Tautai, which now showcases works from contemporary Pacific creatives out of its newly expanded premises. Tür Studio is a clothing and homewares store, exhibition space, event hall and, as folklore would have it, occasional makeshift venue of late night parties. Finally, Artspace Aotearoa is a forward-thinking, artist led, non-profit contemporary art gallery designed to push the boundaries of the viewer's mind.

Neat Places Cotto for a lively, communal style dinner.

Apéritif, hors d'oeuvres and a feast

If a day of shopping and gallery viewing doesn’t spark an appetite, the multi-fusion smells wafting along K Road undoubtedly will. Happy hour deals at Coco’s Cantina always start the night off right, or cross the road to Cotto for a lively, communal style dinner over shared plates with the group. Don’t miss Cotto’s spinach, goat’s cheese and sage dumplings, but save some room for their latest spin on a tiramisu for dessert. Alternatively, head back to St Kevin’s Arcade for an abundance of options - try Low Brow for well priced burgers and beer, Gemmayze Street for a Lebanese inspired feast or Pici for some of the city’s best cacio e pepe, handsdown.

Neat Places Finish the night off at Bar Céleste.

Night cap

Finish the night off with a tipple at Bar Céleste, or a glass of fine wine at sophisticated yet unpretentious Apero Food and Wine. Check online for the latest gigs playing underground at The Wine Cellar or Whammy Bar, the latter again being housed in St Kevin’s Arcade. Whatever your vibe, there’s bound to be something along K Road that tickles your fancy.