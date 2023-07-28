NZ's biggest playground tower opens in the heart of south Auckland

Manukau’s Hayman Park is home to New Zealand’s tallest play tower, at the height of 12.8 metres.

New Zealand’s tallest play tower has been installed in a south Auckland kids park.

Hayman Park, in the heart of Manukau City, opened in July after receiving a $10.8 million upgrade.

The most obvious feature is the tower’s height – at 12.8m, it’s the country’s tallest – and is in a part of Auckland which has lacked quality playgrounds.

The next two tallest playground towers were in Western Springs and the Margaret Mahy playground in Christchurch, both come in at 10m.

The tower includes three climbing walls, two large slides, four rope climbing bridges and tunnels, a see-saw at the top and a multitude of toddler-friendly activities on the ground level.

A staircase runs up to the top of the main tower for caregivers to stay close to children. There’s also a large swing set and two flying foxes.

The project was part of the Transform Manukau project, led by Eke Panku, in collaboration with the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board.

Local board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia said for a long time south Auckland families have felt the need to travel out of the area to go to quality playgrounds.

Supplied/Supplied The playground is equipped with several safety features, including mesh walls and rubber mats.

According to a 2018 council report, despite 25% of Auckland’s children living in the southern parts of the city, only 16% of the city’s play equipment was located there.

Furthermore, playgrounds in Mt Albert and Mt Eden were found to have an average of five pieces of equipment per facility, whereas playgrounds in south Auckland only have three.

“Now, our children can enjoy a superb destination playground that rivals anything else in Auckland, right here in the heart of Manukau,” Autagavaia said.

Supplied/Supplied The upgrade of Hayman Park cost $10.8m.

Creating a flourishing Manukau was a goal for the board as south Auckland’s population continued to grow, he said.

“Manukau has the youngest population in the region, so it is important we have play equipment that it is fit for purpose and caters for our diverse communities.”

Eke Panuku senior project manager Greg Hannah said they’ve ensured the play tower was safe for children and caregivers.

Supplied The construction of the $236m redevelopment of the Manukau Health Park is expected to start later this year.

Throughout the tower were rubber mats to support wall climbing, safety mesh was fixed to every wall and all gaps were designed and built to ensure fingers, toes and limbs were kept safe, he said.

“The tower itself is as strong as a four-storey building."

Other safety features included motion sensor lights on every level and security cameras. A new basketball half court is expected to open soon.