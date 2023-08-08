Where to find the best Japanese food in Auckland

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Delicious Japanese food in Auckland is not hard to come by, which is fortunate because it tends to be loved by Aucklanders all year round.

From delicately plated sashimi to sushi on the go, a bowl of steaming ramen to cosy up with in winter or on one of Auckland’s rare rainy days (yeah, right!), or some yakitori skewers straight from the grill, there really is a Japanese dish to suit all occasions.

And the great thing about this is that Japanese food can cater to almost any budget and to many different dietary requirements. We’ve compiled a list of some of Auckland’s finest, featuring all the aforementioned dishes and also a few worthy others.

Azabu

savor.co.nz/azabu-ponsonby/

Ponsonby and Mission Bay

One of Auckland’s favourite Japanese restaurants, but with a South American twist. Executive Chef Yukio Ozeki has created a menu packed with punchy flavours from both Japan and Peru. Included are mouth-watering dishes such as lamb chuleta, tuna tostada, gyoza and tempura; it’s a menu planned to share in the beautifully designed space. Our recommendation: the volcano sushi roll.

Gurume

gurumesushi.com/about

Shop 12/282 Ponsonby Road

Often referred to as Auckland’s best sushi, it is not only fresh, convenient, filling AND healthy, it is also some of the most aesthetically pleasing sushi you will ever try. Gurume is tucked away in a back courtyard along Ponsonby Road, but when lunchtime arrives, so do the people. In addition to sushi, there are sashimi and donburi options - all made with the freshest, most quality ingredients.

Neat Places Tanuki's Cave is wildly popular.

Tanuki’s Cave

tanukiscave.co.nz/

319b Queen Street

Another tucked away option (but this time underground) is Tanuki’s Cave. It’s fun, ambient and the perfect place to grab a bite before catching a show near Aotea Square. Build your own meal from the menu specialising in yakitori (assorted meat and vegetables grilled on skewers) and kushiage (deep-fried breadcrumbed skewers). Also don’t miss the chicken and cheese kushiage, or the mashed kumara with almond coating.

Zool Zool

zoolzool.co.nz/

405 Mount Eden Road

Extremely underrated, Zool Zool is one of our favourite spots to settle in, slurp noodles and watch the day go by. Specialising in ramen, the Zoolmen is something a little bit different to try - made up of noodles in a reduced broth with vegetables. The menu also features a fine range of Japanese whisky and sake, if you’re feeling that way inclined.

Neat Places MASU serves modern, innovative Japanese cuisine.

MASU by Nic Watt

skycityauckland.co.nz/restaurants/masu/

90 Federal Street

Situated in the ever lively Federal Street dining precinct, MASU serves modern, innovative Japanese cuisine, embracing the traditional style of Japanese ‘robata’ cooking - that is, cooking over an open fire (or in this case, a charcoal grill). Take a seat at the robata grill, the sake and shochu bar, or at a table near the kitchen.

Neat Places Cocoro can be found just off Ponsonby Road.

Cocoro

cocoro.co.nz

56a Brown Street

Cocoro is Japanese for ‘heart and soul’ and diners can expect nothing less of the food at this classy outfit just off Ponsonby Road. Choose from one of three carefully crafted degustation menus, or opt for your favourite dishes from the a la carte menu. Pair each dish with an offering from the sake menu for a luxury experience.

Neat Places The sake menu is worth checking out Ebisu.

Ebisu

savor.co.nz/ebisu/

116 – 118 Quay Street, Britomart

It’s trendy, it’s sophisticated and it’s contemporary take on Japanese cuisine will have you coming back for more. We love the Ebi Mayo Roll with prawns and crab, as well as the miso-glazed eggplant. Too hard to choose? Hand over the reins and opt for the seven-course tasting menu, you won’t regret it! (which can be made vegan, so that no one misses out). Also, the sake menu is one worth checking out.

Ramen Takara

ramentakara.co.nz

272 Ponsonby Road

There is nothing like an authentic bowl of ramen to soothe one’s soul and Ramen Takara offers just that. Offering more kinds of ramen than there are days of the week, this cosy little outfit will keep you coming back for more - especially once you try the karaage chicken and gyoza too. At Ramen Takara, there is a focus on crafting dishes with locally sourced, fresh ingredients, free of added MSG or additives. Yes please!