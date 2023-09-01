The train hidden in the Waitākere Ranges - and the rail enthusiasts trying to bring it back

Children aboard the Rainforest Express before its closure in November 2014. (File photo)

A tourist train nestled inside Auckland’s Waitākere ranges has been rusting away for nearly a decade – but a group of volunteers hopes to get it running again.

The Rainforest Express was a miniature railway that ran 6km through the ranges from Jacobson's Depot on Scenic Drive to the Upper Nihotupu Dam, one of the main water supply reservoirs in West Auckland.

At the end of 2014 the express was closed after a geological report found there were 20 at-risk sites across the tramlines, with nine of those posing a “significant” risk to public safety.

Since then the rainforest express and its tramlines have been “rusting away”, Waitākere ward councillor Ken Turner said.

“I’ve been involved with a small group of rail enthusiasts who are trying to get the Rainforest Express operational again.

”Most of the group were involved with the express when it was running. The last year it was active 20,000 people used it, so I believe it could be a popular spot again.

”It was a loved activity and it would be a way for people to be immersed in the ranges without the risk of spreading kauri dieback by walking through.”

The tramlines were built in the early 1900s as a way to transport materials to the upper Nihotupu and Waitākere dams’ construction sites.

After they were built, the tramlines were used for operational and maintenance purposes for the dams and their associated pipelines.

In 1998, the lines were opened to the public for rides with WaterCare running the Rainforest Express until 2014.

Turner noted health and safety was the big problem stopping the express from running again, but the group were up to the task of figuring out a solution.

“The equipment is just sitting there rusting away – even if we can’t get it running again straight away we’re just asking to be let in restore the equipment before it degrades even further.

“Our group has submitted business and safety cases to WaterCare several times and we included a request to lease all railway assets.”

WaterCare’s chief operations officer Mark Bourne said the 2014 report found even with significant investment, there would still be a risk to safety.

“We recently reaffirmed the decision to keep the line closed as there are still significant risks to public safety.”

Bourne said the Anniversary weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle had caused slips throughout the ranges, including multiple slips that damaged the tramlines.

“As long as we own the tramline assets it will remain closed to the public.”

However, the board noted if there was interest from a third party to return the train to public use, they would explore whether an arrangement could be made with Auckland Council to acquire the tramline assets.