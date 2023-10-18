Auckland suburb named one of the world's 'coolest' neighbourhoods

Ponsonby's SPQR is one of the most famous restaurants on the strip.

Last year it was Kingsland, now Auckland neighbour Ponsonby has been named one of the “coolest neighbourhoods” in the world.

The annual ranking complied by UK media outlet Time Out showcases the top 40 worldwide suburbs that are “the greatest places for fun, food, culture and community”, and Ponsonby makes the list in 33rd. Last year, Kingsland came in at number 43 in an expanded list of 51.

More than 12,000 people voted for their favourite neighbourhood and those submissions were narrowed down by the magazine’s editors and local experts.

Highlighting how Ponsonby wasn’t always the affluent area it is now, Time Out contributor Petrina Darrah said the suburb was “the home of artists, bohemians and Pacific Peoples in the 1960s and 70s, who all contributed to the creative culture of the area”.

“Ponsonby was drastically reshaped by gentrification in the late 20th century. It’s now one of Auckland’s most affluent areas, but plenty of designers and creators still call this corner of the city home.”

Ponsonby staples including Orphan's Kitchen, Juliette Hogan and Ponsonby Central also got a mention, as well as the Christmas lights down Franklin Road which are described as a "locally famous display of festive community spirit".

The suburb's wealth of shops, eateries and bars showcases “the full spectrum of Auckland’s diversity”.

Ponsonby staples including Orphan’s Kitchen, Juliette Hogan and Ponsonby Central also got a mention, as well as the Christmas lights down Franklin Road which are described as a “locally famous display of festive community spirit”.

Topping the Time Out list is Laureles in the Colombian city of Medellín which “has a traditional Colombian neighbourhood feel, despite its growing popularity”.

Dublin’s Smithfield takes out second place for the Irish capital with Carabanchel in Madrid, Spain third.

The editors say the coolest neighbourhoods this year are “places with big personalities”.

“Each area’s diversity is reflected in its food, culture and festivals. Community is key: locals have banded together to rebuild their neighbourhood after disaster, to protest the demolition of much-loved cultural venues or simply to create spaces where people can come together and have some fun. Be it at an all-nighter or on a nighttime bike ride, these neighbourhoods are where the city comes to play.”

Top 10 coolest neighbourhoods according to Time Out

Laureles, Medellín, Colombia Smithfield, Dublin, Ireland Carabanchel, Madrid, Spain Havnen, Copenhagen, Denmark Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Brunswick East, Melbourne, Australia Mid-City, New Orleans, USA Isola, Milan, Italy West, Amsterdam, Netherlands Tomigaya, Tokyo, Japan

Also: 33. Ponsonby, Auckland