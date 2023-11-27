The inside scoop on what’s after security at Auckland International Airport

You've checked your bags, you've got your boarding pass, and you've said your goodbyes – there's nothing quite like the feeling of walking through Auckland Airport's international departures on your way to an overseas adventure.

The moment you pass through customs and security, your trip officially begins, and you have a few glorious hours to spend as you please.

So, what to do? Consider combining three of life's greatest pleasures - travel, good food, and retail therapy - by exploring Auckland Airport's dining, shopping and tasting options before your flight.

Whether it's sipping a drink while overlooking the runway and plane spotting, shopping for a unique gift for yourself or a loved one or simply enjoying a lovely meal, Auckland Airport's Head of Retail, Lucy Thomas, gives us the scoop on the best places to explore that are truly destinations in and of themselves.

SUPPLIED Lucy Thomas, Auckland Airport's Head of Retail, passes on some top tips on the best places to explore after security at the international airport that are truly destinations in and of themselves.

Tax and duty-free shopping

Choosing good things that cost less than elsewhere is the ultimate shopping experience, and Auckland Airport offers a curated mix of well-loved NZ and international tax and duty-free stores to help you make the most of your trip.

Aelia Duty Free offers an exclusive range of tax and duty-free, including; spirits, wine, champagne, liquor, perfumes, cosmetics, fashion accessories and now also includes a LEGO store.

Thomas recommends checking out the duty-free products exclusive to travel retail, like fun mini-fragrance sets and bigger bottles of products, and making the most of the multiple collection options available so you can buy duty-free on departure and collect it on arrival.

SUPPLIED Treat yourself to a handbag or other accessories from Saben, which is one of NZ’s premium accessories brands.

And because duty-free and tax-free shopping isn't just about perfume and bottles, after you pass through security there's a whole world of sought-after retail stores waiting for you to explore with stores including Fossil for classic and vintage inspired watches, leather goods and accessories and Kate Spade for colourful and sophisticated pieces at tax free prices.

"We also have Saben, one of New Zealand's favourite premium accessories brands, which is a beautiful place to shop" says Thomas. "International travel is a wonderful thing; made only better by treating yourself to that gorgeous leather Saben crossbody bag you've always wanted at a tax-free price!"

Pro tip: Aelia Duty Free holds some exclusive products not available in other markets. The departures duty-free Aelia stores are bigger and have more brands and wider range than arrivals – if you see something you love on the way out, don't assume it will also be on arrival. You don't have to take it with you – buy on departure; pick up on return to Auckland.

SUPPLIED Mountain Jade, offers pounamu jewellery that is handmade locally.

Dining options

One of the best things about international travel is discovering new foods and after security there's 12 different kitchens to explore.

Authentic international flavours can be experienced even before you leave New Zealand at eateries like Popo Dumplings, which serves up authentic steamed prawn, chicken, beef, and vegetarian dumplings. For authentic Japanese food, try Hayama Sushi & Noodles, which serves a great range of sushi, nigiri, udon, ramen, and donburi.

If you're looking for some of your favourites or for something more local, try Best Ugly Bagels or Better Burger - or the best of both worlds with Mexico.

Because you are in an airport, dining is offered in travel-friendly formats: there are gastro bars, places that serve up super-fast takeaway coffee and fast-food restaurants that offer good eats on the go, says Thomas.

"Our Wondertree restaurant is worth a visit if for no other reason than it has two travel essentials on its menu: an all-day full English breakfast and a mean bloody mary."

Pro tip: The two-storey Vantage Bar and Kitchen boasts unrivalled runway views and towering big screens streaming your favourite sports games.

SUPPLIED People like Geroge are waiting to show you some of the unique and hard to find options.

Wine and liquor tasting

Following security, immerse yourself in first-class comfort and taste some of New Zealand's finest boutique wines, craft beers, and locally sourced foods.

Here it's like window shopping, but you get to taste and try as well, says Thomas.

"Unlike high street stores, the duty-free shops have lots of testers and tasting stock available. If you see something you like, just ask if you can taste. And we know that rows and rows of bottles of spirits and liquor can seem a little intimidating, so our advice is to ask a store staff member for their recommendations. Some of the staff have been working in duty-free for decades and really know their stuff."

That staff expertise extends beyond the bottles, says Thomas, who says a visit to Paul at Mountain Jade, who offer pounamu jewellery handmade locally, is a must-do. "He's been working here for over 15 years and has so much knowledge and love about what he does and the beautiful pieces he has for sale. His knowledge alone is worth tapping into when finding a life-time piece."

Pro tip: Don't just sample from what's on display, ask to taste the liquors you are curious about – the airport team has access to testing stock bottles, so make sure to ask.

Make time for the full airport experience. Seriously. There is so much more than you think – thousands of brands and lots to try. For more information visit https://www.aucklandairport.co.nz/.