Watch: Orangutans play on new grounds at Auckland Zoo

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Auckland Zoo's orangutans have a new playground that allows them to move around at great heights.

The high canopy habitat was officially opened on Wednesday as part of the Zoo's ongoing South East Asia Jungle Track development.

Three lucky orangutans were the first to test it out.

Charlie, Melur and Wanita have a new stomping ground - 25m high.

Melur was first to climb up - followed by her lover Charlie but Wanita - who's a little older than the others - was still snoozing in bed.

RNZ Testing out the new high canopy habitat.

Aerial pathways now allow them to move around as they would in the wild swinging, climbing and shuffling along.

The design mimics a rainforest - where many orangutans would usually call home. It's a project the zoo has dubbed its most ambitious in its 97-year history.

Covid-19 put the brakes on the building progress - so zoo director Kevin Buley said it was a relief to see their efforts had paid off.

"It's just been a combination of so much hard work so much mahi, just incredible to see them out and about, so much fun they're having, they're out seeing stuff in a way they've never done before."

Other primates - the siamangs - were already calling out for their turn, but Buley said they would be waiting until early next year.

"They will have access in the new year, this has been a stage by stage process, get them used to it, moving around, they'll be the next step then they have the opportunity to mix and live together, choose their own space and sometime next year the siamangs will have access to this space as well."

The pathways were created using more than 2km of rope that links up to nine support structures - 25m high.

Ropes and ladders allow the siamangs and orangutans to climb to the top of the platform, which extends right across the zoo's lake.

Annual zoo pass members were also invited along and everyone agreed the main joy was seeing the primates with more freedom.

Amy Robins, team leader of primates at the zoo, said the project had been spoken of since she started 20 years ago - as the old habitat was outdated.

"Previously yeah, our orangutan habitat was built in the 90s and yes there were places to get off the ground, but there were also a lot of places that they chose to sit on the ground. Perhaps because those platforms weren't designed with orangutan physiology in mind."

But the new environment will finally cater to the animals - who are designed to live above ground.

"It just went to show when we put them up for the first time, the fact that they went straight up and didn't hesitate, it shows you how important it is... if we can provide a really positive environment that's catered to a species particular physical psychological and mental needs, we know they're leading really happy and meaningful lives."

The aerial pathways are part of the zoo's South East Asia Jungle Track development, which is part of the Furture Zoo renewals programme funded through the council's long term plan.

The next habitats in line were lowlands for the tigers and otters and an Indonesian swamp forest for crocodiles and fish, which will open by next summer.

