New Year's Eve in Auckland: Fireworks, free entertainment and road closure info

2020 got off to a flying start with a fireworks display from the Sky Tower.

A five-minute fireworks display and light show will ring in 2021 in the City of Sails.

The New Year’s Eve spectacular kicks off at midnight from the Auckland Harbour Bridge and the Sky Tower, featuring an additional 40 search lights to previous years.

According to the economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited, the best places to watch the fireworks from are the CBD, Little Shoal Bay (Northcote), Bayswater Marina (Bayswater), Mt Victoria or Queens Parade (Devonport), Bastion Point, Harbour View Beach Parade (Te Atatū Peninsula), Sentinel Beach (Herne Bay), or Mt Eden.

The best places to see the Harbour Bridge lights are the same. They can also be seen from the Auckland waterfront.

A soundtrack synced to the light and fireworks show can be heard at www.vector.co.nz/lights.

For those watching from home, the fireworks and light show will be broadcast live on TVNZ 1, 2 and DUKE and OnDemand.

A Vector lights pre-show will run from 9pm on the Harbour Bridge, accompanied by a Kiwiana-themed laser show on the Sky Tower.

Meanwhile, the America’s Cup Village will play host to a line-up of free entertainment.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A fireworks display will ring in the new year.

Silo Park will be a family-focussed area, with musicians Che Fu, Frank Booker DJ, Soul9Yards, and White Chapel Jak playing from 3.15pm to midnight.

There will also be face painting, tinsel monsters, and circus workshops.

Festivities on Te Wero Island start at 5pm, with Boh Runga, Laughton Kora & Mal Lakatani Duo, and the Jordan Luck Band headlining.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Boh Runga will play on the main stage on Te Wero Island, at the America’s Cup Village.

There will be food and drinks on offer, but the village is an alcohol-free zone.

“Our advice is to get in quick and grab yourselves a seat for the event. We also welcome people with picnic blankets to come and experience what we have to offer,” a press release said.

“There will be a heavy security presence onsite, as well as police and emergency services.

“We also encourage you to please scan any one of the many Covid QR codes throughout the America's Cup Race Village.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff The Jordan Luck Band at last year’s New Year's Eve countdown in Nelson.

Other free entertainment on offer includes the Auckland Night Markets, which will take place in the Elliott St Wilson car park from 3pm.

A number of roads in the CBD and Wynyard Quarter will be closed to traffic to allow pedestrians to get around safely.

In the CBD, Albert St, Mills Lane, Queen St, Wyndham St, Durham St, Victoria St West, Lorne St, Elliot St, Wellesley St West, Mayoral Drive, Rutland St, Kitchener St, High St and Bowen Avenue will all be closed from 10pm-2am.

Todd Niall/Stuff The America’s Cup Village, seen here packed with people watching a race, will transform into a festival ground.

Federal St will be closed from 4pm-2am.

There is also no parking allowed on Queen St or Victoria St West from 7pm-2am.

Galway St is already closed to cars and will remain so until 3pm on January 1 for the Britomart Block Party NYE Festival.

In Wynyard Quarter, Halsey St, Jellicoe St, Daldy St, Pakenham St West and Brigham St will be closed from 4pm to 2am.

No parking is allowed on Jellicoe St until midnight on January 11.

Trains will not be running on New Year’s Eve due to scheduled maintenance on the lines.

However, extra rail replacement bus services will be operating.

There will also be later ferry sailings. The last ferry from the city to Waiheke Island is at 12.15am and the last ferry to Devonport is at 1am.

Buses will run to a Saturday timetable, with additional buses on most routes leaving the city at 12.30am and 1.30am. The last bus of the night is the NX1 to Albany Station, which leaves the city at 2.45am.

Click here for more information on New Year’s Eve bus and ferry services.