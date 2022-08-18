Suburb Spotlight: The best places to wine and dine in Herne Bay

Herne Bay is full of trendy eateries and gift shops to explore.

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs.

In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

Herne Bay is a trendy suburb with a variety of eateries, shops and secluded beaches to explore.

How to get there: A ten-minute drive from the city will connect travellers to the suburb, or they can hop on one of the orange OuterLink buses that loop around the inner city.

Best known for: Wairangi Wharf Reserve juts out into the Waitematā Harbour, providing breathtaking views of the water, and a quiet atmosphere to enjoy an evening stroll.

Local landmark: Westwater Tower and Shangri-La Apartments are two mini-skyscrapers that fill the Herne Bay skyline.

What to do: Travellers can trek down 127 steps to Bella Vista Reserve, a secluded seaside spot that offers brilliant views of Coxs Bay and the Harbour. Herne Bay Beach is another must-see location, with pōhutukawa trees that provide the perfect amount of shade for a picnic.

Jason Dorday/Stuff From intimate bars on Jervois Road, to biweekly yoga sessions in the Kelmarna Gardens, Herne Bay has something for everyone to enjoy.

Keep an eye out for: St Stephen's Presbyterian Church is a 141-year-old structure that sits on Jervois Road. The architecture of the church includes Gothic and Edwardian elements.

Where to eat: An assortment of bistros, cafés and restaurants can be found on Herne Bay’s Jervois Road. For those looking to taste French cuisine with a local twist, Paris Butter is the place to go. A plant-themed butchery named The Butcher’s Son is another great option, which hopes to convert meat-lovers with its leafy dishes. Organic wholefoods and fair-trade coffee can be enjoyed in a cosy environment at Dear Jervois.

Supplied Several secluded beaches sit on Herne Bay’s coast that are perfect for exploring or having a picnic.

Where to drink: Craft beer and cocktail lovers should flock to the Jervois Road Wine Bar + Kitchen. There is also an Italian-inspired water hole, Andiamo Eatery, which offers a mix of New Zealand and Italian beers and wines. Experience light bites in an intimate, vintage space at The Elbow Room.

Top shops: For a coffee-table companion visit Novel, a community bookstore specialising in literary fiction and non-fiction. Gifts and homewares, sourced locally and abroad, can be found at Tessuti.

Insider secret: Kelmarna Gardens is an urban farm featuring veggie plots, livestock and beehives across 4.5 acres of land.

Stay: Abaco On Jervois offers fully self-contained apartments within walking distance to the supermarket, pharmacy and local parks. Studio or suite options come with a kitchen, ensuite, internet and parking.

Know a suburb we should spotlight? Send your suggestions to travel@stuff.co.nz