World Famous in New Zealand: New Lynn's Te Toi Uku Crown Lynn & Clayworks Museum

Tucked into the ordinary Auckland suburb of New Lynn is the home of what many consider to be a New Zealand icon: Crown Lynn china.

Instantly recognisable for both their bold patterns and sturdy construction, these dinner sets and ornaments have been part of daily life since 1948 and reached their peak of popularity in the 1960s and ‘70s.

For both casual visitors and enthusiastic collectors, the museum provides the opportunity to inspect, compare, admire and learn about the brand, its origins in 1861 bricks and power-line insulators and its development through to the factory’s closure in 1989.

Pamela Wade Most Kiwis would have eaten or drunk from some of this crockery.

WHY GO?

Because you don’t have to be a collector to recognise this china as part of your personal history.

For most New Zealanders, Crown Lynn crockery or ornaments are an instant trip back in time to family dinners or visits to Grandma’s, and the memories come flooding back. While other museums recognise Crown Lynn’s place in national history, and feature it in their displays, it’s only at Te Toi Uku that you will find the actual tools and equipment that were used to make the china.

The museum itself, owned by the Portage Ceramics Trust and recently renovated, is located on the site of the original brickworks and next door is a picturesque old kiln. Displays of plates and mugs, swans, chess pieces and more are supplemented by information about the production processes which, while eventually highly mechanised, still incorporated much hand-work.

While the decorating must have given some artistic satisfaction, it’s mind-boggling now to imagine what it was like spending all day attaching handles to cups. Storyboards not only describe the initial creative processes, but also introduce the people behind them, and detail how the first utilitarian designs were overtaken by more contemporary shapes and decoration, reflecting the increasing sophistication of public taste.

Pamela Wade Turns out Crown Lynn designs were more artistic than many would remember.

INSIDER TIP

The curator, Rosemary Deane, is a fount of knowledge about the brand, and welcomes questions. If you’re sceptical about how valued these once-common pieces of china now are, have a search on TradeMe and be enlightened.

ON THE WAY/NEARBY

If you want more lovely pottery to admire, then Titirangi isn’t far away, where you’ll find some artfully displayed at Te Uru Waitākere Gallery, plus much more. Colin McCahon House is tucked into the bush nearby, with examples of his art and the full story of his life there. Or you could admire both nature and sculpture at Waikūmete Cemetery, which is a lovely place for a stroll. For something entirely different, the Charlotte Museum is quite close, celebrating lesbian culture with a wide range of exhibits.

Pamela Wade The museum is located next to an original brick kiln.

HOW MUCH?

Entry is free, though donations are very welcome. The museum is normally open Wednesday to Friday 10am till 4pm and, on Saturdays, 10am till 3pm.

BEST TIME TO GO

If you’re addicted, the museum’s next biannual Crown Lynn Collector’s Market will take place at New Lynn Community Centre on Sunday, May 2 from 9am till 1pm. The first-ever New Zealand Studio Pottery Market will be part of the event. tetoiuku.org.nz