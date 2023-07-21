Four of the best picturesque and peaceful walks in Auckland

The City of Sails is also the City of Astoundingly Diverse Scenery, making its walks more of a pleasure than an exercise in endurance. Although if you’re up for a challenge, the City of Volcanoes, as Auckland is also known, won’t disappoint.

Tāmaki Drive, Cornwall Park and those 50-plus volcanoes are all excellent choices for a wander, but you’ll find some of the city’s most picturesque – and peaceful – walks in the regional parks at its furthest reaches.

Whether you’re in the mood for a spot of urban exploration, safe in the knowledge you’ll never be far from a cafe (or winery), or are keen to leave the cares of the inner-city behind you, there’s a walk or few to suit. Here are just five of our favourites.

Duder Regional Park

This 4.3km farm loop takes you through fields of fluffy sheep descending to calm, clear blue waters – take the 2.4km Whakakaiwhara Pā extension for panoramic views out to the islands of the Hauraki Gulf. With water on three sides, you’ll feel like you’re on an island of your own.

If you’re not too puffed by the time you descend to the tidal flats, swing a left and head to Waipokaia/Duck and Te Wharau/Malua bays.

ATEED/Supplied Duder Regional Park in Auckland’s far east is something of a hidden gem.

Backed by trees perfect for eating your packed lunch under and, in the right season, carpets of bright orange and yellow flowers, they’re also perfect for swimming at high tide. Or just sitting back and marvelling that this tranquil oasis is in New Zealand’s biggest city.

Tāwharanui Regional Park

I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to spend all your time on this remote peninsula’s stunning white-sand surf beach – it’s one of Auckland’s best – but the walks open your eyes to everything New Zealand’s first integrated open sanctuary has to offer.

Protected by a predator-proof fence, the 588-hectare park is home to native birds such as bellbirds/korimako, North Island robins, saddlebacks, kererū, red herons and North Island brown kiwi. The birds provide a stellar soundtrack to the two-hour ecology walk, while the four-hour north and south coast tracks feature Instagram-worthy views of Anchor Bay, the Gulf islands, and the lagoon.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff As beautiful as it is, there’s much more to Tawharanui than its main beach.

If you’re up for an adventure, embark on the two-hour “mystery walk” which will take you to parts of the park most people never get to (brochures available from the information board and park office guide the way).

It’s all so lovely you’ll inevitably wish you could linger longer. Handy then that there’s a sheltered campsite behind the dunes of Anchor Bay. And barbecues. Head to Waterfall Gully after dark for a light show courtesy of the resident glow-worms.

Beaches n Baches, Waiheke Island

This coastal walk proves Waiheke isn’t all about wine and multi-million dollar mansions – although there’s ample opportunity to sample some of the island’s best vino either en route or afterwards.

Part of Te Ara Hura network of tracks that more or less encircle the entire island, this two-hour section will take you past a string of sandy bays beloved by locals and those lucky enough to own a bach by them.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Explore the hidden beaches of Waiheke's northern coast on a short but sweet section of Te Ara Hura track network.

Beginning at Oneroa Beach, follow Te Ara Hura signs over the hill to Little Oneroa before crossing the peninsula to Hekerua and Sandy Bays. Both beaches are home to kororā/little blue penguins and boast Fiji-clear waters that are a snorkeller’s dream.

You’ll pass retro baches on big, flower-filled sections en route to Enclosure Bay before climbing through regenerating native forest to a quiet, ocean-view road that descends to the nudist end of white-sand Palm Beach.

Stop in for lunch at Arcadia before catching the bus back, or follow Te Ara Hura signs to Onetangi Beach, the island’s longest. The latter option will extend your walk considerably, but a wine tasting session at Obsidian Wines of Spanish-style lunch at Casita Miro will surely revive you. And there are multiple options for food and refreshments when you get to Onetangi. Go on, you’ve earned them.

Coast to Coast

Auckland Unlimited You won’t be short of photo opps on the Coast to Coast.

Walk from one side of the country to the other on a truly epic walk encompassing some of Auckland’s top attractions, from its volcanic cones to its superlative cafe scene. You won’t be inhaling car fumes on busy streets either – the 16km walk linking the Waitemata and Manukau harbours sticks mostly to parks and reserves.

You can do it in either direction, but if you start in Onehunga you get to finish amid the bars and restaurants of the Viaduct Basin. From Onehunga train station, it’s about a 10-minute walk to the start of the track, which will take you through Victorian-style Jellicoe Park en route to the glorious gift to the city that is One Tree Hill and Cornwall Park.

You’ll have a chance to refuel in Epsom before climbing your next volcano, Maungawhau/Mt Eden – the highest natural point in the city. From there, you’ll head through Auckland Domain with its museum, sculpture-filled formal gardens and always colourful Wintergarden to the city via the university and Albert Park.

Every epic adventure deserves an epic reward so park your butt on a barstool or restaurant seat at one of the many swanky establishments at Britomart or the Viaduct and feel free to order up large. You’ve earned it.

This story was created as part of an editorial partnership with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.. Read more about our partnership content here.