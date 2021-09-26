It Takes a Village: A guide to Matakana and its surrounding districts

With its lush rolling valleys and obsession with food, Matakana is a slice of Tuscancy just an hour from central Auckland.

Omaha local Lauraine Jacobs is a food writer and former President of the NZ Guild of Food Writers. In her new book, It Takes a Village, she lets readers in on the secrets of Matakana, profiling local characters, including blueberry growers, kelp and oyster farmers, fermenters and more.

My love affair with the beautiful Matakana region began when I was a child. On holiday weekends our family would head off to explore its string of glorious beaches, bays and estuaries. Offshore were islands like Kawau and the beautiful and mysterious Te Hauturu-o-Toi Little Barrier. I loved it and I couldn’t have imagined that one day I would have a family bach overlooking Omaha Bay and that the Omaha Flats would provide me with fresh fruit and vegetables and endless cooking inspiration almost year-round.

Back then, the area was mostly dairy or sheep farms, with a handful of orchards. But then a new generation of horticulturalists, grape growers, innovators and entrepreneurs arrived and changed the sleepy Matakana village into a destination that’s now revered for its busy Saturday Farmer’s Market.

Matakana has become an exciting destination for weekends away. There are many places to stay, from upmarket lodges to cosy little hideaways and houses to rent. Cafés abound, and there are excellent restaurants and winery experiences.

Ken Downie The site of Matakana Farmers’ Market is a former timber yard.

The new arrivals in the district include a bunch of local heroes who are passionate about sustainability and ethical lifestyles and who work hard to provide great food and drink for locals and visitors alike. They’ve brought new excitement, new directions and new possibilities to Matakana.

Every Saturday I make an early-morning visit to the Matakana market for seasonal produce and artisan-food treats. This market really is remarkable, the vision of Richard and Christine Didsbury of Brick Bay winery and farm.

The former timber yard has been converted into a stunning yet understated complex and the high-quality retail shops adjacent to the market and stretching along the main street have been carefully curated: there’s the cinema complex as well as restaurants, a wine bar and a range of other spaces. Surrounded by beautifully planted gardens, it’s stylish and unique.

Not to be missed in Matakana

Ken Downie Matakana is revered for its busy Saturday Farmer’s Market.

The Matakana Farmers’ Market operates every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, year-round. There’s a wonderful atmosphere as locals and visitors mingle to taste, talk and buy local produce.

The aroma of coffee welcomes visitors, live music sounds in the background and children can play on the playground and feed the greedy eels in the river alongside the market. It’s a plastic-free zone and the market recycles its food waste for compost.

Look for locally grown fruit and vegetables and a wide variety of added-value products like mustards, jams and jellies, cheeses, chocolates, oils, fresh and smoked salmon, fresh oysters, honeys, freshly mixed salads, pies, breads and pastries, flowers, plants and more.

There’s plenty of food prepared for both eating at the market or to take home. Don’t miss the sustainably produced whitebait fritters, the trays of freshly shucked oysters and the made-to-order breakfast rolls, hot sausages, bacon butties, dumplings and more.

Beaches and regional parks

Ken Downie For swimming under lifeguard supervision head to Omaha Beach.

Even though the region is only an hour’s drive from Auckland, it’s rare that any of the beaches become crowded. For swimming under lifeguard supervision head to the 3km, white-sand sweep of Omaha Beach. Another top spot is the Goat Island Marine reserve for snorkelling, glass-bottomed-boat viewing and swimming among shoals of fish.

Tāwharanui Regional Park, the best known of the spectacular regional parks in the area, is a favourite picnic spot. Its 588 hectares include north-facing sandy beaches and several well-marked tracks, with great views. There are permit-only campsites for tents, campervans and caravans.

Scandrett Regional Park offers walks, a sandy beach, mountain biking trails and restored farm buildings, while Mahurangi Regional Park’s three distinct areas offer lovely beaches and walks.

Ken Downie Tāwharanui Regional Park is one of the spectacular regional parks in the area.

For walkers there’s also the Leigh Marine Reserve, the Cape Rodney Track, a two-hour round trip, and the Pakiri Track, which leads to the superb Pakiri beach but is sometimes inaccessible at high tide. Kawau Island Historic Reserve is a short ferry or water taxi ride from Sandspit to Bon Accord harbour, where Mansion House, the former grand home of Sir George Grey, dominates the bay.

Also of note are the local sections of the famous Te Araroa walkway, including the Tamahunga tramp, the Dunns’ Bush/Ridge tramp near Puhoi, and the Okura Walkway on the coast from the Weiti River to the Okura River.

Cafés, wineries and restaurants

In Matakana itself you will be well fed at Plume Café and Bakery, the historic Matakana Village Pub, and MMK. A little further away, there’s top eating at Brick Bay Glasshouse near Snell’s Beach and The Smoko Room at Sawmill Brewery. Near Omaha Beach there’s fine local fare at The Farmers Daughter and at Rothko at Sculptureum.

Ken Downie Sandspit Holiday Park.

For regional wines head to The Vintry in the Matakana Village, which stocks almost all the local wines, or Matakana Estate on Matakana Road, Runner Duck at Plume, Heron’s Flight on Sharp Road and Omaha Bay vineyard, which has stunning sea views. Kids all love Charlies Gelato on Sharp Road.

Roadside shopping

If you missed out on the market, don’t worry. You can buy freshly picked fruit and vegetables grown in the area’s rich peat soils from the roadside stalls along the Omaha Flats Road.

Take home a taste of sweet citrus, freshly dug potatoes, strawberries, avocados, beans, and much more. There are stalls elsewhere, too, so keep your eyes peeled as you explore. Just about all of them operate on an honesty box system so make sure you have plenty of loose change!

Don’t hold back – when you get home and start cooking you will really appreciate having taken a bit of Matakana home with you

Ken Downie Trevor Smith of Orata Marine Farms.

This is an extract from It Takes a Village: A guide to Matakana and its surrounding districts, by Lauraine Jacobs, photography by Ken Downie. Reproduced with permission. Available from September 30, 2021 via Massey University Press, $45rrp. See: laurainejacobs.co.nz