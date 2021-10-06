Covid-19: The parks and walking trails worth visiting in Auckland's new alert level

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Auckland wakes on Wednesday to a little extra freedom as the city enters the first phase of the Government’s staged approach out of lockdown.

While some details of the first stage of the three-step plan remain hazy, what is clear is that friends and family who have spent an agonising seven weeks apart are finally able to reunite.

Providing catch-ups are outdoors, two households or bubbles of up to 10 people at a time can come together for a picnic or a walk anywhere in Auckland, as inner-city travel is now also permitted.

With stage one of the “roadmap” coinciding with the beginning of the school holidays, it’s likely most families will be eyeing up local parks and reserves to while away weekdays for the foreseeable.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Concern for vulnerable communities as Govt announces lockdown exit strategy

* Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kills the elimination strategy, but the restrictions won't end

* Auckland hospitality industry calls for more targeted help as restrictions remain



Luckily, for those looking to avoid the masses expected to swarm hotspots like Piha or Cornwall Park, Auckland is bountiful in other, lesser frequented regional parks, reserves, and scenic walking trails.

Ambury Regional Park

There are a few spring-specific features to admire at Ambury Regional Park, as September onwards welcomes the arrival of lambs and calves to its already comprehensive farm life.

For those capable of a longer trek a starting point of Māngere Bridge is recommended, where you can support the local cafés and bakeries with a takeaway coffee or bite before ambling along Kiwi Esplanade on route to the farm.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff A walk along the Kiwi Esplanade from Māngere Bridge to Ambury Regional Park. (file photo)

Ōrākei Basin Walk

A steady four-kilometre walk that meanders around the edge of Ōrākei's basin, traversing the bridge across the Purewa arm, this hour-long journey is a breezy short distance hike that offers both nature and city views, serving as the ideal option for brief catch-ups.

Duder Park

Boasting farmland, coastal walkways, native bush, Māori Pā remains and biking trails, Duder Regional Park in Clevedon is just as likely to play host to two bubbles meeting up for a run as it is a family tucking into a picnic.

As expansive as it is easy on the eye, you can rest assured there will be plenty of space between your joint households and other outdoor enthusiasts.

ISTOCK One of the beachscapes of Duder Regional Park.

Oakley Creek

Those wanting to enjoy the treasures of further flung destinations like the Waitakere Ranges without straying too far from central Auckland can do so in Waterview, where a six-metre high waterfall sits nestled among the urban landscape. The bush-clad trail is situated close to Phyllis Reserve, an ideal location for post-walk picnics.

Point England Reserve

Rural land and coastline spanning 41 hectares makes up Point England Reserve in Glen Innes, making it a prime location for outdoor adventure still within the central city. As a central reserve it is likely to be busier than other locations over coming days, but spots can still be found among the sweeping grasslands that offer space and respite from the hubbub.

Ngati Paoa Point England Reserve.

Waikōwhai Park

Home to bush tracks, harbour views and a sprawling playground, Waikōwhai Park is a level 3 friendly spot that serves all the family. Located in Hillsborough, it sits central in a network of parks that dot the northern banks of the Manukau Harbour and so provides ample opportunity for further exploration.

Cornwallis Beach

Cornwallis beach will serve as a welcome reprieve for inner-city dwellers who have been unable to venture to the shores in previous weeks. Head here and avoid the crowds, who will likely be swarming to the likes of Mission Bay, Takapuna and Point Chevalier instead.