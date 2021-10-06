Five places to picnic in Central Auckland

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced that Auckland would go from alert level 3, not to alert level 2, but to the Twilight Zone of alert levels: alert level picnic.

While the picnic rules are less a science than a liberal art, the gist of alert level picnic seems to be that you can meet people from one other household, maintain social distance, and enjoy some light refreshments - all outdoors.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka/Supplied Albert Park provides plenty of bouncy grass.

While as Kiwis, we are no strangers to outdoor eating, it's rare for us to use the term 'picnic', with its notions of chequered cloths, fussy silverware, woven hampers, and ants crawling into complicated sandwiches.

New Zealanders' more suburban sensibilities mean most Aucklanders will probably lean towards decks, backyard barbecues, plastic chilly bins, gaudy beach towels on sand, defending parcels of fish and chips from seagulls, and if we're really posh: a cheeky chardonnay by our carports.

Unlike our friends in the suburbs, however, it's a different picnic game here in the central city. Apartment-dwellers normally don't have their own backyards, driveways or decks that can be accessed without first entering the building, but this also doesn't mean we have to give up on city-based picnicking or settle for meeting outside the local KFC.

Whether you're already living here, or want to meet a friend for a level-appropriate picnic, here are five tried-and-true ways you can picnic in central Auckland:

For the friends who are comfortable with silence

The best kind of friendships are ones where silences aren't awkward. Seven weeks of daily lockdown Zoom calls may have you and your best mate all talked out, but it doesn't mean you can't still appreciate quality hangout time without saying much. Albert Park (also my apartment's backyard) provides plenty of bouncy grass, sunshine and trees for a socially-distanced snooze day with your favourite friend. Lucky for you, Unity Books and specialty grocer Scarecrow are both at the foot of the park, so make sure you and your friend pick up a new read, coffee, fresh fruit and a slice of their banana cake to take with you to make it a real picnic.

For the friends who come with their own entourage

Dogs? Kids? Flatmates? Whatever your two-household-ten-person-bubble is, the Auckland Domain – only a few minutes' walk from the central city – is perfect for you. With plenty of space to safely socially distance, make sure to pack the Famous Five picnic of your dreams. Lashings of ginger beer, hard-boiled eggs, large slices of chocolate cake and tins of shrimp paste (though maybe not together) will provide ample sustenance for a day spent lolling about in the park's hilly terrain, playing socially-distanced games (charades? Sack races?) or trying to solve the mystery of the three witches who are said to haunt the Domain.

For the friends who just cannot sit still

Who says picnics have to be sit-down affairs? Tap into your inner-Aaron Sorkin with a socially-distanced urban power-walk-and-talk around the most picturesque parts of Auckland's waterfront. Most people will head over the Wynyard crossing, but I prefer taking the longer route, wandering right around the Viaduct Basin to Wynyard Quarter, along the beautiful apartments by the water, and luxurious boats parked in the water. Make your picnic a moving feast with pit stops at the Whitestone Cheese Bar for a Southland Cheese Roll and The Pantry at the Park Hyatt for a flat white.

For the nocturnal friends

Let's face it, after seven weeks in lockdown, we're all a little feral. Even with the requisite masks on, it can be daunting to see people in real life after weeks of Zoom filters (or cameras off altogether) hiding outgrown dye jobs, overgrown beards and unkempt eyebrows. Lucky for you (and me), evenings in Auckland are extremely forgiving. Head to Britomart Square just after sundown, and enjoy the ambience of fairy-lit trees and the dramatically-lit architecture that Auckland is becoming known for, including the Tiffany's building, the PWC tower, the Pacifica and, of course, the Skytower itself. And as for sustenance, get there before 6pm to pick up a delicious sweet treat at Miann, or otherwise opt for brain food by checking out the portrait exhibition from artist Henrietta Harris that is currently showing in the square.

For the friends who love a front-row seat

Events may be on hold for now, but don't let this stop your picnic from playing audience to the absolute drama of the central city. Grab a coffee from Stolen Summer (bonus: free cookie)or Chuffed (bonus: good banter) and settle into the amphitheatre-like seating at Freyberg Square for some quality people-watching. The square is a thoroughfare for every slice of the central city's diverse residents, visitors and small dogs. As with a truly public space, even when there are no events on, watching the way that people make the space their own, with things like impromptu dance-offs is fascinating to watch.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka is a 30-something PR consultant who has spent the past seven weeks of lockdown living and working from the central Auckland apartment she shares with her husband.