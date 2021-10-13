Flugtag in Auckland: Red Bull event postponed to March due to Covid-19 restrictions

With Red Bull's flying competition soon to be held in Auckland, here's a taste of what to expect.

Red Bull’s Auckland Flugtag event has been postponed once more due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, and will now take place on March 5.

The move marks the second time the amateur flying event has been put back as a result of the Delta outbreak in New Zealand.

It had initially been planned for November before being moved to December following the extension of alert level four in Auckland.

A Red Bull spokesman said the decision to postpone was made to guarantee the success of the event, and to aid those teams thwarted by the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“Our teams are located right across the country, and under current restrictions those in the super city aren’t able to source materials or collaborate in person to build their human powered flying machines,” he said.

“The new date ensures a level playing field for the flying competition, as well as the ability for New Zealanders to understand how to move safely between the regions.”

Red Bull/Supplied The Red Bull flying event challenges amateur flyers to build a successful craft.

Red Bull’s Flugtag event challenges the brave and brainy to design and build flying machines, before inviting them to launch them off a 6 metre-high flight deck over water.

Some soar with success while others fail miserably, but nearly all are memorable thanks to the whacky costumes and unique craft designs.

Since the inaugural event was held in Vienna in 1992, fans have seen everything from flying elephants and gliding hamburgers to pianos with wings, and ET in a bike basket.

Paul Nicoll, from the city’s development agency Panuku, said the new date didn’t change Flugtag’s “world-class location”.

The event was still “an opportunity to showcase Wynyard Quarter on a national and global stage”, he said.

“Auckland’s world-class waterfront is a fantastic destination for spectators and participants alike, where there really is something for everyone.”

The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators to Auckland’s bustling waterfront where, alongside watching the flights themselves, revellers will be able to get in on the action at bars and restaurants.