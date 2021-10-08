The best Auckland day hikes to do in the new alert level 3

As Aucklanders prepare for their first weekend in the new alert level 3, picnics, long walks and day hikes are on the agenda throughout the region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday a three-step plan to move down the alert level, with Aucklanders now able to move freely around the city for recreation.

For those desperate to get out of their houses and into nature, these are some of the day hikes throughout the region where you can see native forests, wetlands, waterfalls, coastal tracks or rare flora and fauna, with options for all fitness levels. If you want to avoid crowds, it’s best to head a little further out to steer clear of walkers on the city’s most popular coastal tracks.

Just remember to keep your distance from others, wear a mask, and use all kauri dieback stations to protect our forests.

Farm Loop Walk, Duder Regional Park: 2.5 hours return

Duder Regional Park is situated on the Whakakaiwhara Peninsula near Clevedon, with Ngāi Tai ancestral links going back 650 years on the peninsula.

The park has several walking trails but the best one is the Farm Loop Walk to Whakakaiwhara Pā, where you’ll head over rolling farmland and enjoy beautiful coastal views. Look out for birdlife in the native forests, and hunt for shells at Duck Bay (Waipokaia).

Mercer Bay Loop Walk, Waitakere Ranges Regional Park: 50 minutes

Less than an hour of walking, the Mercer Bay Loop track is ideal for family outings. It’s a scenic coastal track above Piha Beach with incredible lookouts and views on the way to the Te Ahua headland, the site of a Māori pā. The area is important for Te Kawerau ā Maki so don’t venture off the track.

Dan Poulton Views from the Mercer Bay Loop Walk above Piha Beach, Auckland.

Tiritiri Track, Shakespear Regional Park: 1 hour and 20 mins

Shakespear Regional park is a 40-minute drive from central Auckland, at the end of Whangaparāoa Peninsula. The Tiritiri Track will take about 80 minutes to complete as you walk through regenerating native forest, cliff tops and great lookout points, including out to the wildlife sanctuary Tiritiri Matangi Island. The 4.8km track has well-formed tracks. There are no rubbish bins in this regional park so you’ll need to take all rubbish with you and no dogs are allowed.

Cossey-Massey Loop Walk, Hunua Ranges: 3 hours

For the sturdy-footed and mildly adventurous, this 8.3km loop track will take you through impressive native forest and through giant kauri trees. The track can be steep in places, and some areas will require wading or rock hopping about the Cossey Creeky. Stick to the marked tracks and use kauri dieback stations.

North/South Coast Track, Tāwharanui Regional Park: 4 hours return

If you have a good fitness level and want to make a day of it, then head north of the city for this 9km day walk in the beautiful Tāwharanui Regional Park. The peninsula is famous for its white sand beaches and native coastal forest and has a number of tracks ranging from 30 minutes to just over four hours. The North/South Coast Track will take around four hours return, heading to the end of the peninsula with views out to the neighbouring islands.

Stuff The golden mountains of Tawharanui Regional Park at golden hour.

Waitawa Kōtare Path, Waitawa Regional Park: 1.5 hours

The Kōtare loop track is a six-kilometre track in Waitawa Regional Park in East Auckland, past Clevedon. Allow one and a half hours to follow the loop from Mātaitai Bay to the Pāwhetau Pā Track, the Valley Track then back up to Waitawa Bay Track, as you wander through parkland, regenerating coastal bush and wetlands. The track is named after the kōtare or kingfisher that can be seen along the trail.

Long Bay Coastal Walk, Long Bay Regional Park: 3 hours return

If you love beach walks, check the tides and head to Long Bay Regional Park at low tide. The park has 160 hectares of coastal land, so it’s likely to be popular on a sunny afternoon. The 6km Long Bay Coastal Walk is suitable for all fitness levels, travelling from wetlands to beach walks and has plenty of shady picnic spots for a lunch break. If you are walking along the coastline at low tide, be aware of slippery rocks.

Stuff The Long Bay Coastal Walk meanders through Long Bay Regional Park.

Mt Tamahunga Walkway, Warkworth area: 1-4 hours

If you’re up for a bit more of a climb than a flat meander, you can tramp up through regenerating native forest to the summit of Mt Tamahunga in Warkworth. It takes about 90 minutes to reach the summit as you climb over farm paddocks, about 2.5km. There’s a lot of forest so you won’t get expansive views, but look out for the pockets along the trap where you can get sea views.

Safety tips from the NZ Mountain Safety Council:

Use all kauri dieback stations and stick to the marked tracks.

Follow the Land Safety Code – even with a good weather forecast take a jacket, good walking footwear, food and water.

Tell someone where you're going and when you'll be back – scan QR codes as you go.

Beware that there is still damage to some tracks and roads from the September storm (especially in the Waitākere Regional Park).

Take care on tracks when maintaining social distancing as many tracks have narrow sections.

All overnight campsite and facilities remain closed – keep day walks short and stay local.

You can plan your summer tramps and walks with the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s trip planning app, Plan My Walk.

