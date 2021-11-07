Win a stay with Cordis Auckland

Go in the draw to win one night in a deluxe room at Cordis Auckland.

Whether you’ve spent time in lockdown in Auckland, or you want to support our biggest city when it's safe to do so, we want to end the year on a high note by offering a Tāmaki Makaurau treat.

Our friends at Cordis Auckland are offering one lucky Stuff Travel reader the chance to win a night in one of their deluxe rooms, with some added extras so you can make the most of your city break.

Supplied You’ll enjoy breakfast and dinner in the hotel’s Eight restaurant.

The prize includes:

- One night in a deluxe room for two (1 king or 2 singles)

- A bottle of bubbles in your room

- Valet parking

- Buffet breakfast and dinner for two in the hotel’s Eight restaurant

- $50 credit towards food or drink at the hotel bar Our Land Is Alive

How to enter:

Go in the draw to win by filling in this online entry form.

Entries must be received by 11.59pm on November 21, 2021 and the prize draw will take place on November 22, 2021.

The prize is valid for booking before June 30, 2022, subject to availability.

Click here to read the full terms and conditions.