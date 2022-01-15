One of Auckland's 'best kept secrets', according to this adventure boss

A quick chat with Bruce Pilbrow, CEO of Spirit of Adventure Trust.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to in NZ and why?

The Hauraki Gulf is one of our best kept secrets, especially if you’re on the water. There are so many hidden bays and places to explore. One of our favourite things is to paddle board into Man O’ War Bay in Waiheke and enjoy a cheeky glass of ‘Exiled’ pinot gris, some cheese and appreciate the sun, setting and beauty.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

I’m a huge fan of Glenorchy. We simply love it there. The water, tramping, mountain biking and incredible bakery at Mrs Woolly's General Store. A sourdough baguette with a good coffee on a cold day is simply magical. It’s about the people, place and peace.

READ MORE:

* My Sunday: Bruce Pilbrow, the man at the helm of The Spirit of Adventure

* Kimberley Crossman's favourite adventure playground in New Zealand

* The secret spot this design guru says is 'virtually untouched'



BROOK SABIN/STUFF For less than $100, Kiwis can fly to an island that's mix of Fiji and Niue.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

Best pie is from Pioneer Pies in old Albany Village. You rock up and sit at a picnic table on the busy road. Add tomato sauce and it's heaven. Coffee is at home on the deck overlooking Lake Pupuke. I’m very passionate about coffee so it’s best left in my capable hands – actually, my wife Amanda is the coffee master!

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

Last year Amanda and I did a sabbatical around NZ in a camper van for four months. It’s so easy to take what we have for granted – we are truly blessed in Aotearoa. One place we didn’t get to was Stewart Island so that’s next on the list.

Spirit of Adventure Trust is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the development of youth. It has partnered with Jed’s Coffee to launch Jed’s Give Back Bean Bags, available in supermarkets now.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Face coverings are mandatory on all flights and public transport. Proof of vaccination and vaccine exemption may be required in some venues under the traffic light system. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.