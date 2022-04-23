World Famous in New Zealand: Brick Bay Sculpture Trail, Warkworth

Autumn colours add to the pleasure of a wander along the trail.

You could just come here for the wine and food. In a long glasshouse sitting over the reflective surface of a lily-fringed lake, you can drink wine produced from the surrounding four hectares of vines, and eat brunch, lunch or just graze as you gaze across the water, fully satisfied.

But that would be to miss out on Brick Bay’s most distinctive attraction: the sculptures scattered along a trail that ambles through that pretty scenery you’re looking at.

Brick Bay Virginia King's delicate stainless steel works are perfectly located on the lake.

Why go?

Because this is such a winning combination of art and nature. The easy trail passes neat rows of vines, winds through a bushy valley, skirts the peaceful lake, crosses open grassland, follows a boardwalk and climbs a few sets of stairs. In only two kilometres, you’ll see about 60 artworks, built on a scale that dominates their location, or that fits neatly into it.

Materials include pleasingly rusted corten steel, stone, wood, shiny stainless steel, aluminium and ceramics, each communicating the artists’ imagination and message through their striking shapes.

Brick Bay Nature is as much a delight as the art along the trail.

Brick Bay Filipe Tohi's 'The White Cloud' looks lovely from any angle.

Filipe Tohi’s Aotea (The White Cloud), for instance, is a stunning work of geometry and metal that, on a calm day, is both doubled and enhanced by its natural reflections in the lake. Fatu Feu’u’s Orongo/Moai, on the other hand, is three tonnes of bright red challenge; while Virginia King’s shiny silver metal pieces are superbly elegant and dainty. The works are all for sale, and change each year.

Insider tip

You’ll pay less for entry to the sculpture trail if you stay to eat in the restaurant, which is hardly a penance. There’s no need to book just to walk the trail.

Brick Bay On a calm day, Filipe Tohi's 'The White Cloud' delivers twice the delight.

On the way/nearby

Lovely little Brick Bay beach is nearby; or head further down the Mahurangi Peninsula, driving through busy Snells Beach for a wander around Scandrett Regional Park, on the north-east tip. Here you’ll find a beautiful curve of quiet beach between rocky headlands, once used as pā sites.

On the grassy hills behind is a scattering of historic buildings dating to 1864. These include the restored homestead of Irishman George Scandrett, first to farm here.

Brick Bay Nature provides her own arty treats.

There’s more history and lovely coastal scenery down on the peninsula’s south-west tip at Scott’s Landing, where the fishing is good and, at low tide, you can walk across to Casnell Island.

For something more cultivated, drive via Warkworth to the other side of the Mahurangi River, where the 1883 Cement Works, now a picturesque ruin, have been converted to a lovely garden. The deep quarry there is now flooded with fresh water and can be good for swimming.

Pamela Wade Set in rolling, green countryside, Brick Bay is lovely from every angle.

How much?

Trail only entry costs $12 adult, $10 senior/student, $8 child (5-17 years) and $35 family. Brick Bay’s opening hours are weekdays 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 5pm but entry to the trail closes an hour earlier every day.

Best time to go

Choose a fine day, ideally a calm one for the best reflections. The big deciduous trees are gorgeous in autumn sunshine.

See: brickbay.co.nz

Pamela Wade Perched above the lake's surface, the Glasshouse Restaurant is the perfect place to refuel after walking the trail.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.