Auckland's best vegetarian food is hidden in a grand Buddhist temple

I'm walking through manicured gardens under the intricate layers of a temple roof. Burning incense, tinkling chimes and the unmistakable sound of a metal spatula smacking a wok complete the scene.

I could be in southeast Asia, but I'm in the middle of southeast Auckland. The palatial Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Temple takes over four hectares in the suburb of Flat Bush, making it the largest temple of its kind in New Zealand.

Stephen Heard/Stuff Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Temple is located in Flat Bush, Auckland.

Officially opened in 2007 by Venerable Master, the elaborate building is adapted from the design of the Tang Dynasty – the golden age of Chinese arts and culture – with touches like green roof tiles and large maroon pillars said to project “magnificence, grandeur, cultivation and strength”. It is certainly one helluva building, and a hidden gem that I previously had no clue even existed in Auckland.

An attendant near the entrance tells me that around 8 or 9 monks call the temple home. She also reveals that spring is the best time to visit when cherry trees that lead to the grand temple come out in full bloom.

Stephen Heard/Stuff The temple tips its hat to the design of China’s Tang Dynasty.

The walk takes me over raised wooden platforms through autumnal cherry trees with words of wisdom hanging from golden bells attached to the branches. I spy several monks draped in traditional attire throughout the property. One is praying before an enormous shrine made from a single block of white jade; another presents an offering of Nutri-Grain on a statue – a bird lands.

Stephen Heard/Stuff There are several garden walks throughout the property.

There's a pagoda with its own water feature, a room where you can practise the cursive designs of Chinese calligraphy, an art gallery covered in twinkling fairy lights, plus a three-tonne bell dangling from the ceiling. None of these attractions are why I came to the temple, but they sure make me consider taking the rest of the afternoon off to soak up the serenity.

One of the most popular features can be found before you even walk into the striking courtyard. Tucked away to the left in the main entrance, through the gift shop trading jade statues and incense, is the temple's on-site café where nourishing vegetarian food is served fast and steaming.

Stephen Heard/Stuff One of the art galleries at the temple.

The Fo Guang Shan order has over 200 outposts of Water Drop Teahouse around the world. Joining the long queue of visitors allows plenty of time to eye up the menu. There's Water Drop’s signature bowl of pickled vegetables, barbecue wonton noodles, curry roti, steamed siu mai dumplings, noodle and rice dishes.

I opt for the laksa noodle soup ($15) and within minutes a deep steaming bowl arrives at my table. Previous encounters with the comforting dish have almost always been packed with meat, where shrimp and chicken swim together in rich coconut broth.

Stephen Heard/Stuff Laksa is a popular dish at Water Drop Teahouse.

Here, classic inclusions like fish balls have been traded for floating orbs of mushroom with an identical texture. The faux char siu pork made from soy works similar magic and could fool even the most stubborn of carnivores. The deep orange broth is as rich, spicy and silky as you'd expect from laksa, with a generous bundle of egg noodles hiding beneath.

The idea of the café is to manifest Venerable Master Hsing Yun’s ideal of “compensating droplets of kindness with springs of gratitude”. A failsafe way to take in the positive calming energy is to take a mediative walk through the gardens, explore the shrines and then grab a seat inside the wooden dining room.

Stephen Heard/Stuff The café is hidden near the main entrance.

Fact file:

Find Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Temple and Auckland Water Drop Teahouse at 16 Stancombe Road, Flat Bush, Manukau. It is open Tuesday to Sunday 9am to 3pm. Appropriate attire must be worn when visiting the grounds. See: fgs.org.nz

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.