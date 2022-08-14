Room review: SO/ Auckland, right in the heart of the action

The view from SO/ Auckland’s rooftop bar is worth the visit alone.

The Auckland CBD has been through something of a tough time in recent years. And while it is still a little quiet out there, the re-opening of this five-star hotel in the heart of the Britomart district is helping to bring some life back to the city.

The place

Right in the heart of the Britomart district, SO/ Auckland is spitting distance from bars, restaurants, transport hubs and shopping. It is as close to the action as you can get.

The space

Thankfully retiring itself from the role as an MIQ hotel, reopening its door to everyone and taking up the mantle again of one of the newest kids on the hotel block, SO/ Auckland touts itself as the place to be, to see and be seen, and as people really start flooding back to Aotearoa’s largest city, you get the sense that could well be the case.

With 130 rooms, a couple of bars, restaurant and spa, there’s a lot going on in one place; the Hi-So rooftop bar alone was a drawcard for guests and visitors alike during our stay, with views stretching out across the port and Waitematā Harbour beyond.

The room

Our room was a SO/Club room. It’s on a corner, with lots of glass and a small balcony for those guest unafraid of heights, so the views out over Britomart and the harbour are pretty epic, even on a night of appalling Auckland weather.

The room is very generous – there’s a separate lounge area with Nespresso machine, couch and TV, and in the spacious bedroom there is another giant telly (with Sky and complimentary movies, but no streaming services) and a big, very comfy bed.

The bathroom carries on the theme of bigger is better – complete with a waterfall shower, dual basins, and a glorious freestanding bath.

SO/ Auckland has teamed up with designers World to create a layered and poppy aesthetic inside the hotel, and the individual rooms. Think jewel tone velvet, moody marble and pops of gold. Very luxe, very fun.

SUPPLIED/Supplied The bedrooms were spacious, with views across Britomart and beyond.

The amenities

The SO/Club rooms also come with access to Club Signature, which includes afternoon tea and evening canapés, along with refreshments all day, and breakfast at Harbour Society. All rooms have wi-fi and a complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar (which we didn’t realise until it was too late!).

The food

This is a pretty self-contained hotel, so if you really wanted to, you wouldn’t have to step outside during your stay. Harbour Society restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner, and has stunning views, and a menu full of New Zealand interpretations of Asian-flavoured favourites. Make sure you try the clam pasta if it’s on the menu.

Downstairs, the Javalab Cafe offers French pastries, the Mixo bar makes the reception area a bit of a party, and Hi-So up on the roof is where the action really happens.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Harbour Society offers meals with an Asian-twist, and the fit out is luxe.

Worth stepping out for

Everything Auckland city can – and will – offer. From restaurants to bars, Commercial Bay’s shopping experience, ferries to Waiheke Island, Spark Arena, the wonderful Unity Books is just up the road… the options are almost endless.

Worth staying in for

Once you’ve had a treatment at SO/Spa, I’m not sure if you’ll have the capacity to try and leave the premises. We had a couple's treatment – an hour-long massage – which was simply sublime, and left us too relaxed to venture too far. The spa also has a full gym and a glass lap pool for those wanting to keep moving.

SUPPLIED/Supplied The bath in SO/Auckland’s Club room was particularly delightful.

The highlight

This is a fun and lively hotel option, where you still feel safe. You can only access your room floor by swiping your key card, which means a limited number of people are roaming around the place. Good for safety and hallway noise. Plus the bath was delicious.

The lowlight

While the sound leak within the hotel is limited, you are still in the very middle of Auckland city, which means, on a Saturday night, it was a little hard to escape the sound of sirens and crowds on the street, even nine storeys below our room.

The verdict

A great choice for visitors wanting to experience the buzz Auckland has to offer, without leaving the hotel.

Essentials

Room rates start from $396. See: so-auckland.com

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.