Suburb spotlight: The Auckland suburb with the world’s best lava-preserved fossil forest

Takapuna on Auckland’s North Shore has also the benefits of city life, while also being close to the beach and lake.

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs. In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

Takapuna on Auckland’s North Shore has all the benefits of city life, but you’ll never be far from nature with the beach and volcanic crater lake both within walking distance of the city centre.

How to get there: Outside of peak traffic, Takapuna is a 10-15 minute drive from the Auckland CBD via the northern motorway.

Exit at Esmonde Rd and turn left onto Lake Rd. If you’re going by bus, hop on the NX1 at Britomart and exit at Akoranga Station. From there you can catch the 814 or 843 to central Takapuna.

READ MORE:

* Suburb Spotlight: Why you should visit Devonport, Auckland

* Sips in the city: New Zealand’s best urban wine experiences

* Three of Auckland's best farmers' markets



Best known for: Takapuna Beach has something for everyone.

Grab a friend and enjoy a walk along the beach with a coffee from the Takapuna Beach Cafe. Grab a book from the library across the road and catch some rays on the beach while the kids play in the sand or on the top-tier Takapuna Beach Reserve Playground.

The Changing Places fully accessible bathroom next to the playground means families with disabled members can enjoy a day out without worrying their needs won’t be met.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Takapuna Beach, overlooking Rangitoto Island, is one of the most popular beaches in Auckland.

Local landmark: Lake Pupuke (Pupukemoana) spreads across almost a third of the suburb and sits atop one of Auckland’s oldest volcanoes.

Upon its eruption around 150,000 years ago, the crater filled with fresh water and provided water to neighbouring suburbs via water pumping stations until the 1950s.

What to do: One of the pumping stations mentioned above still sits on the shore of Pupukemoana and is home to the PumpHouse Theatre, a highly rated hub for performing arts.

Simon Maude/Stuff The PumpHouse Theatre was once a pumping station which supplied water to Devonport residents until the 1950s.

North Shore-based theatre companies and schools regularly perform at the theatre, which hosts traditional Shakespeare in its outdoor amphitheatre each year.

The theatre also claims to have its own ghost, believed to be the spirit of Cicely Margaret Escott (known as ‘Peg’), a writer and thespian who helped save the pumping station from demolition.

If the great outdoors is more your thing, Lake Pupuke is popular spot for kayaking, diving, windsurfing and bird spotting.

Practise your swing – or let out some pent-up stress – at the Takapuna Golf Club driving range, with 100 balls for just $17.

Keep an eye out for: The Takapuna Sunday Market at 40 Anzac St has been going for more than 30 years and has been described by locals as the heart and soul of the suburb.

With homemade clothes, jewellery, ornaments and trinkets, you’ll be sure to leave with a unique souvenir of your time in Takapuna. There’s also a variety of delicious food and fresh fruits and vegetables up for grabs, but for many it’s the community spirit that keep them going back.

Where to eat: The Goodside – in its convenient location just 350m from the Smales Farm bus station – comprises seven boutique eateries in a cosy complex, with outdoor fireplaces for the chilly nights, a leafy patio for summer scorchers and a greenhouse for those in-between days.

Sushi, burgers, bagels, salads and Thai, European, and Kiwi cuisine are all on offer, as well as pop-up eateries to keep things interesting.

Caroline Williams/Stuff There are a range of cuisines on offer at The Goodside at Smales Farm.

Where to drink: Traditional Irish pub Florrie McGreals is a pot of gold in central Takapuna, with 16 different beers and ciders, including Guinness, Murphy’s Stout and Kilkenny to go down with its good, hearty Irish food. For the sports-inclined, it’s a cosy place to hunker down and watch a game.

Top shops: The Shore City shopping centre has many of the usual big brands you’d expect to see in a mall, while the surrounding streets have some more bougie options such as homeware and gift store Shut The Front Door and New Zealand fashion brands RUBY, Augustine and Three Wise Men.

For those conscious of fast fashion or wanting a bargain, try the Hospice Shop on Lake Rd or the Auckland City Mission Op Shop on Hurstmere Rd. Second-hand designer and vintage clothes can also be picked up cheap across the road at Recycle Boutique.

Caitlin Slabbert/Auckland Council Lava from the Lake Pupuke volcano eruption fossilised a forest of small tress when it erupted around 150,000 years ago.

Insider secret: Takapuna is home to one of the world’s best lava-preserved fossil forests, according to Auckland Council.

The eruption of the Lake Pupuke volcano saw lava flow through a forest of small trees, incinerating them.

The tree trunks were preserved by the solidified lava and remain today, the biggest of which is an impressive 1.6m in diameter. Explore the fossil forest while walking the coastal walkway between the northern end of Takapuna Beach and Milford.

Stay: The Spencer Hotel in the heart of Takapuna is just a seven-minute walk from the beach and retail hub, with beautiful ocean views.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Spencer Hotel is conveniently located near the shopping centre and beach.

Know a suburb we should spotlight? Send your suggestions to travel@stuff.co.nz.