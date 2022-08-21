Suburb spotlight: Browns Bay in Auckland has sea, sand and 24 kinds of ice cream

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs.

In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

Browns Bay has the feel of a seaside holiday town, with a vibrant collection of shops and bars set just a few metres back from the beach.

It’s not just for beachgoers and retirees – though you’ll find plenty of both – the suburb is home to about 10,000 residents and has been established for longer than you might think, given the mostly modern architecture: the local primary school was established in 1888.

Bring a picnic blanket, cover yourself in sunscreen (even in the winter) and prepare for some good old-fashioned relaxing.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff An ice cream on Browns Bay beach is a must.

How to get there: The 20km car ride from central Auckland will take about half an hour outside the commuter rush: head straight up State Highway 1, over the Harbour Bridge and take exit 412 at Greville Rd and head east towards the beach. By public transport, it’s a two bus journey from Britomart in the city centre: first the Northern Express (NX1), switching to the 856 at Smales Farm Station, the 83 at Sunnynook or the 878 at Constellation. Allow 45 minutes to an hour, off-peak.

Best known for: The whole point of Browns Bay is the beach – a gently sloping stretch of sand that is one of many safe swimming spots in the area, known as East Coast Bays. It’s not the biggest on the North Shore, nor the fanciest, but the beach basks in all-day sun and is only a few metres from shady trees and plentiful eateries to cater to every taste.

Penny Murray/Stuff At low tide, you can walk from Browns Bay to Rothesay Bay along the waterfront.

Local landmark: Penguino, the local ice cream shop, has been an institution for most of the 20 years it’s been in business. Every day, 24 homemade flavours are on offer with queues frequently stretching out the door on a summer afternoon. Pro tip: if there is a line, sneak inside and take a picture of the display cabinet so you know which flavours you’ll choose when it’s your turn.

Penguino shuts for the winter each year at the end of May, reopening in September.

Penny Murray/Stuff Penguino offers 24 flavours of sorbet and ice cream, all made in the shop.

What to do: Browns Bay is one stop on the North Shore Coastal Walk – a 34.1km stretch of footpaths and tracks extending from Long Bay to Devonport. Part of the Te Araroa Trail, it takes six to seven hours to walk the full length of the “medium” difficulty route, but there’s nothing stopping you exploring a shorter chunk of it.

The 3km or so from Browns Bay to Murrays Bay (where you can catch the 83 or 856 bus back to town) is a much more manageable distance. And if the tide is out, you can even avoid the first hill by walking round the rocks from Browns Bay to Rothesay Bay. The often panoramic views out to Rangitoto and the Hauraki Gulf are gorgeous.

Felicity Reid/Stuff The volcanic island of Rangitoto is your constant companion on Auckland’s east coast, and Browns Bay allows an uninterrupted view.

Keep an eye out for: Dolphins have been known to play offshore from Browns Bay beach, as have kororā/little blue penguins.

Where to eat: Food joints are packed into Clyde Rd – Browns Bay’s main drag – and its surrounds, so you won’t go hungry.

Special mentions go to Ramen Takara (4 Anzac Rd), which serves a mean tan-tan ramen (aka dan dan noodles), and The Flaming Onion (76A Clyde Rd) – heaven for gourmet burger lovers. The eponymously named Flaming Onion burger is my favourite: can’t go past a bit of beetroot.

Where to drink: Deep Creek Brews & Eats (111 Clyde Rd) is the birthplace of Deep Creek craft beer, now an award-winning brand. A microbrewery still operates regularly at the bar, which extends from Browns Bay’s main street to the beach, allowing you to sup your brew with a sea view.

Denise Piper/Stuff The sheltered beach is safe for swimming, with rock pools to explore at low tide.

Insider secret: The Meat Room (26 Anzac Rd) makes the best dry wors​ in the city. And if you have somewhere to cook them, you can’t go wrong with any of the in-store made sausages.

Stay: Hiring a bach could be your best bet if you want to stay in Browns Bay. They book up quickly over the summer, so get in quick.