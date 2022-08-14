Destination restaurants worth visiting outside central Auckland

It’s no secret that Auckland city boasts more than its fair share of award-winning restaurants, but what happens if you decide to make a day of dining and venture a bit further out?

Well, as it turns out, you’ll be equally spoiled for choice, finding good old-fashioned Kiwi kai that rivals even the most exciting menus in the world.

From stunning venues to unique food experiences, there really is something to tempt everyone to the outskirts of the City of Sails.

North

The Glass House Kitchen at Brick Bay, Snells Beach

Home of boutique wines and contemporary Kiwi cuisine, the Glass House Kitchen doubles as a gateway to the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail, making it the perfect spot for a family lunch. Set against a private lake, vineyard and orchard, Glass House Kitchen is definitely worth the trek up north. So avoid the rat race of the city and don your wellies for a post-feast tour of Aotearoa’s leading contemporary art.

The Engine Room, Northcote Point

Nestled away in an old post office in Northcote Point, and promising a passion for good, honest grub, is the Engine Room. While high quality ingredients are of course a priority, Engine Room’s main focus is on leaving diners with a memorable experience – and this seems to be working, with not a spare seat in sight at the neighbourhood bistro. Indeed, such is the power of the Engine Room’s cult following that they have even released their own 600-page cookbook.

Vic Road Kitchen, Devonport

Vic Road Kitchen takes its commitment to seasonal produce seriously with a menu – and wine list – that changes daily. Using only the freshest of ingredients to create dishes that celebrate artisan suppliers, Vic Road sets itself apart by giving Kiwi classics a Mediterranean spin. So although you may not be able to meticulously plan your meal beforehand, you’re guaranteed to get a meal worth crossing the bridge for here.

East

The Farmhouse, Clevedon

Firstly, a disclaimer – the Farmhouse is only open for breakfast and lunch, so plan ahead to make sure you don’t miss out on what I would confidently call Auckland’s best burnt butter cinnamon buns. Located on a 140-acre farm, a renovated white villa provides the humble backdrop to fresh deli-style food with a view. Best of all, the Farmhouse works consciously to minimise waste and reduce their carbon footprint, so you can feel good while dining out.

Daikoku, Botany

Forget the fusion, Daikoku serves up authentic Japanese cuisine without the fuss. It’s as much about the experience as it is the food for Daikoku, as they offer teppanyaki – a style of Japanese cooking that involves the chef cooking your meal on an iron plate right in front of you – without the usual price tag. It really is the definition of dinner and a show. Daikoku can also be on the North Shore and, if you’re feeling really adventurous, Hamilton.

Windross House Restaurant, Cockle Bay

It’s easy to feel like you’ve stepped back in time at Windross House Restaurant. Situated right on the waterfront of Cockle Bay in an historical villa with a wrap-around verandah that oozes charm, Windross House offers classic Italian fare that could make even the most cold-hearted of us all feel a little romantic.

South

Bracu Estate, Bombay

For dedicated foodies, the pilgrimage down south to Bracu Estate is a rite of passage. Set amongst 170 acres of olive trees, Bracu follows an estate-to-plate philosophy, focusing on quality, locally-sourced seasonal food and lively flavours. Initially established by Croatian-born Ivan Simunovich, Bracu is proud to continue to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to Bombay more than 20 years later.

Bazza’s Steakhouse, Pukekohe

The home of great steaks and good times, Bazza’s Steakhouse is an unassuming family-run restaurant in Pukekohe with a down-to-earth charm. Forget the fine dining, and roll up your sleeves for a meaty feast fit for the whole family. The real pull? Their 1kg steak. Take on the big fella for the chance to win a free beer on completion and, of course, ultimate bragging rights.

​Izu, Papakura

It can be easy to walk straight past Izu, tucked away on the corner of Great South Road and Market Road, but more fool you if you overlook this intimate dining experience. You won’t need a view at Izu because every dish will come out looking like a work of art, so get your camera at the ready to capture this Japanese cuisine with a contemporary twist.

West

The Hunting Lodge, Waimauku

If you’re looking for a destination eatery in Auckland, the hunt is over. At the Hunting Lodge, grab a table – or picnic blanket – and take in the 360-degree views as you enjoy their casual sharing style menu that evolves as the seasons do.

The Grounds, Henderson

Promising to make you feel “a hundred miles away from the city”, The Grounds is the definition of a destination restaurant. A modern family eatery nestled in five acres of the Waitākere Ranges, The Grounds is not only child-friendly, boasting an onsite playground, but also a hub for food connoisseurs. You couldn’t get anything more fresh than their pasta, which is hand-crafted every day.

The Riverhead Tavern, Riverhead

Pub grub with a sophisticated edge is the name of the game at the Riverhead Tavern. Believed to be New Zealand’s oldest riverside tavern, look out at the Rangitopuni Stream as you revel in 160 years of history whilst enjoying a more relaxed dining experience.

Honourable Mention – Waiheke Island

Of course no list of destination eateries in the Auckland area would be complete without a shoutout to Waiheke Island, a one-stop shop for guaranteed good food, good views and – most importantly – good wine. Check out Mudbrick, The Oyster Inn and Poderi Crisci for an introduction to island dining.