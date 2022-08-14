How to brunch best at Auckland's greatest cafes

Bestie’s dining room might be the most beautiful in the city.

This article was published on Neatplaces.co.nz and is republished with permission.

As one of the best places in the world to enjoy coffee and breakfast, Sunday brunch is practically a religion for Aucklanders.

There’s a great café in every neighbourhood, so brunch is a great way to explore the lengths of the city. We scoured the city for the best places to grab a late morning or early afternoon bite, no matter where you’re looking to go.

While some stick with the classics and some mix it up, they all do a great cuppa and a lovely atmosphere.

READ MORE:

* Auckland's best vegetarian food is hidden in a grand Buddhist temple

* Where to find Auckland's secret bars and speakeasies

* Is this the best fish burger in Auckland?



Williams Eatery

Williams Eatery Find Williams Eatery in Wynyard Quarter.

g03/85 Daldy Street

Charles and Patrick Williams’ Wynyard Quarter spot is a true family business - if you come by on the right day, you’ll see their mum bussing tables and running food. It’s been called Auckland’s best café, and with good reason: their single-origin Flight Coffee shots are made with care, and head chef Arjay Soneja's Filipino-inspired menu has some of the best brunch dishes you’ll find.

See: instagram.com/williamseatery

Ozone

Alex Mcvinnie Ozone was born in New Plymouth.

18 Westmoreland Street

New Plymouth-born coffee roasters Ozone have gone international with cafés in London, and their Grey Lynn outpost is as good as you’ll get. Specialty coffee and beverages sit alongside a delicious food selection of classics and a few dishes you won’t find anywhere else. As an added bonus, they’re extremely focused on operating ethically, and advocate for a more equitable hospitality industry from the bottom up.

See: instagram.com/ozonecoffeenz

Bestie

Neat Places Bestie is tucked away in St Kevins Arcade.

179/183 Karangahape Road

Bestie’s dining room might be the most beautiful in the city. Bathed in the light cast by St Kevins Arcade’s huge bay window, Bestie is the place to go for great baked goods, delicious meals and excellent service. In the evening, the space transforms into Gemmayze St, a Lebanese restaurant, and on Monday nights it hosts Everybody Eats, a pay-as-you-feel community kitchen.

See: instagram.com/bestie_cafe

Amano

Amano Amano is hard to beat.

66 - 68, Tyler Street

One of the hardest places to get a table for dinner, Amano is a great spot for breakfast, too. The massive, stunning space is the perfect place to recharge in the middle of a day shopping downtown, and their Italian-inspired breakfast and lunch menus are packed with delicious options. If you’re in a hurry, you can also pick up a pastry from their bakery window.

See: instagram.com/amano_nz

The Candy Shop

2/8 Osborne Street

Nestled in a backstreet in Newmarket, The Candy Shop is a lovely retreat from the hustle and bustle of the main street. Their menu, split into breakfast and lunch during the week, and all day on the weekend, features perennials like eggs bene, but the real good stuff is their Korean dishes, like the Mahn Doo dumpling broth or fried chicken. They also roast their own coffee under the Camper Coffee brand, and their expert baristas make a killer flat white. If you’re around in the evening, you can also get dinner there.

See: instagram.com/thecandyshopnz

Federal Delicatessen

Neat Places The Fed is a New York-style deli.

86 Federal Street

Al Brown’s New York deli is an absolute must for brunch. Their coffee is bottomless filter (no lattes in sight), the service is quick and efficient, and the food is indulgent; think blueberry buttermilk pancakes, salmon latkes or pastrami hash. You’ll want to get in early, though, or prepare to wait: the tables fill up extremely quickly on the weekend.

See: instagram.com/federaldelicatessen

Orphans Kitchen

Nick Walker Orphans Kitchen is open for breakfast and lunch.

118 Ponsonby Road

Ponsonby Road institution Orphans Kitchen doesn’t serve dinner any more, but you can find their most delicious dishes on the breakfast menu, anyway. Their spinach and silverbeet on Daily Bread sourdough toast is one of the best vegan breakfasts in town, and their house blend Coffee Supreme hits the spot, every time. Take a visit and find out why the coolest people in town spend their mornings there.

See: instagram.com/orphanskitchen

Mr T’s

Neat Places Mr T’s is a French-Vietnamese café and bakery.

210 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga

The pho at Mr T’s is worth making the train ride to Onehunga in its own right. This French-Vietnamese café and bakery serves up delicious banh mi alongside great coffee and delicious pastries, and if you eat in, you get the added bonus of the smell of bread being baked in the back of the space while you eat. Grab an eclair to finish, go on.

See: instagram.com/mr.t.thebaker

Hare and the Turtle

1/63 New Windsor Road, New Windsor

The Hare and the Turtle is a neighbourhood favourite that gets people driving from all over town to eat their sandwiches, served quickly and made using house-baked bread. The eggplant parm is a fan favourite, but you can’t go wrong anywhere on the menu here. It’s all simple and delicious.

See: instagram.com/hareandtheturtle

Coffee Pen

6 Basque Road

Coffee Pen isn’t easy to find, tucked in the corner of a building on an side street in Eden Terrace. It’s worth the trip, though. Yas and Fumi, the owners, have built a cult following off the back of delicious specialty coffee, baked goods and nourishing food, like their lasagne or beef burritos, which rotate depending on the day, so check their Instagram in advance.

See: instagram.com/coffee_pen_

If you just want a coffee

Neat Places Find Daily Daily on Karangahape Road.

Not every café visit has to be about food, though: some of Auckland’s best don’t have kitchens at all. If you’re a specialty coffee fan, you can’t go wrong at Daily Daily on Karangahape Road, Pink Neon Sign on High Street, Ace on Dominion Road, Red Rabbit in Parnell, Kōkako in Commercial Bay, or Allpress on Drake Street for a delicious cuppa in a lovely space.