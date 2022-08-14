Auckland's best cheap eats

Auckland is blessed with some of the best cheap eats in the world. Don't believe me? Here’s what we found on a recent trip touring the city.

These won’t win any health awards, but if you’re after a naughty night out, your taste buds are in for a treat.

Roti Bros

Boredom during Covid-19 lockdown had a couple of friends wondering if they could combine two favourites: a curry and an Indian flatbread known as roti paratha. Both go well together, so could they make it one by combining it all into a pie?

Brook Sabin/Stuff The butter chicken roti pie is one of the most popular flavours.

Night after night of lockdown was spent experimenting with the idea, and the result ended up being so good that a company was formed.

Today Roti Bros has a flagship shop in Auckland's plush downtown mall, Commercial Bay. It’s more expensive than the average pie, but just remember: this isn’t a Big Ben. It’s a handmade meal, wrapped in pastry.

Doe Donuts

Brook Sabin/Stuff Doe Donuts does an exceptional tiramisu doughtnut.

You'll never look at doughnuts quite the same after a visit to this Grey Lynn shop. Two Kiwis living in Australia wanted to bring their foodie dream alive, so they started experimenting with making Cook Islands doughnuts, known for their delicate soft texture.

But the pair went one step further, adding an incredible selection of flavours to their fluffy creations. The pair returned to the motherland and set up a bright pink shop which has quickly developed a reputation as offering some of the best doughnuts in Auckland.

Favourites include "Caramello", stuffed with creamy custard and topped with caramel cream. Doe's take on a classic jam doughnut, sprinkled with a crunchy waffle cone, is the best I've tried.

Auckland Night Market

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Auckland Night Market is held at a different location each night.

Auckland is home to the best night market in New Zealand, and it runs seven days a week in different locations.

Each market has a huge variety of international dishes, ranging from giant pork buns, a chicken burger cooked in an egg mixture, Hungarian langos and traditional Rarotongan-style food.

If you head to just one, make sure it's the Saturday night event in Pakuranga, where thousands of people gather in an underground car park to feast on some excellent food.

Peach's Hot Chicken

Brook Sabin/Stuff The chicken biscuit is a fried chicken lover’s dream.

Move over KFC, Peach's Hot Chicken make the best fried chicken in New Zealand. The level of crunch is matched with an intense juiciness that is unlike anything I've tasted.

Make sure to try the "chicken and waffles", which includes a waffle with whipped garlic butter and chilli maple syrup.

For something different (but delicious), try "chicken and biscuit". It's a southern buttermilk biscuit (a little like a giant scone) stuffed with perfectly fried chicken. Unusual, but it works wonderfully.

Sumthin Dumplin

Brook Sabin/Stuff Sumthin Dumplin has great toppings.

The queue outside Sumthin Dumplin says it all. This family-run venture packs its dumplings full of flavour and then adds an elaborate mix of toppings to take its creations to the next level.

The Great White dumpling, for example, has chicken breast, white mushroom, and shiitake mushroom, all wrapped in a wholemeal casing and then steamed or fried to your liking.

Mighty Hot Dog

Brook Sabin/Stuff Mighty Hot Dog was an unexpected surprise, the hot dogs all tasted great.

A sausage on a stick is so 2021. At Mighty Hot Dog, you get a meal on a stick.

These hot dogs have cheese and sausage centres, coated in crunchy treats like nacho chips, sweet potato or crunchy cereal bites. Your dog is then deep-fried to perfection before sauces are added.

I was expecting these to be nothing more than a novelty – but they actually taste great.

Cheese on Toast

Brook Sabin/Stuff Cheese on Toast makes simple things well – like its cheese toastie.

A cheese toastie can cure almost anything - it is the very definition of comfort food.

Cheese on Toast started out as a food truck, but soon grew a cult following that allowed them to branch out into two stores.

They bake their own bread and jam it with quality cheese and fillings. The result is simple but beautifully executed toasties.

Eden Noodles

Brook Sabin/Stuff Eden Noodles is cheap and delicious.

This humble little shop at the northern end of Dominion Road is always bustling – and for a good reason.

Eden Noodles specialises in Szechuan-style dishes, like dan dan noodles: a delicious blend of peanut sauce and egg noodles. Their dumplings are so popular that they go through up to 4000 a day.

If you're not too hot on spice, ask for mild – or you may be running for the nearest fire extinguisher.

Sneaky Snacky

Brook Sabin/Stuff Burger lovers need to try Sneaky Snacky.

Auckland's best burger can be found at the legendary Sneaky Snacky on K Road. And spoiler alert: it involves a glazed doughnut bun.

The story behind these burgers has a fine-dining twist. Chef Min Soak Kang had worked for Peter Gordon and Josh Emmet – then branched out with his own restaurant focusing on burgers.

One of Sneaky Snacky’s most popular is the Juicy Lucy – which is by far the best burger I've ever eaten. This is not just a few meat patties wedged between a sugar-glazed doughnut.

We're talking wagyu beef, flavoured with a beef consommé, bone marrow sauce and a Cheetos crumble. The patties are created in a way that has a molten cheese ball inside them, which bursts open when you eat it.

