SkySlide: Terrifyingly fun new ride lets you slide off the Sky Tower

If you were recently up the Sky Tower and heard blood-chilling screams, it was someone on Auckland's newest ride.

I want to apologise to anyone who was recently enjoying the vistas of Auckland from the Sky Tower.

The 51st storey of New Zealand's tallest building is a pretty special place. After taking the lift up the shaft of the Sky Tower, you exit to reveal an incredible panorama. If you're scared of heights, it may take a minute or two before your heart rate settles, especially when you see the glass floor you can walk over.

After the nerves calm down, you can start enjoying the incredible view. You may have been doing exactly that a few weeks ago, until a glass-shattering scream disturbed the peace.

You probably heard my partner, Radha, sliding off the Sky Tower. She lived to tell the tale, and so will you.

READ MORE:

* Suburb spotlight: The Auckland suburb with the world’s best lava-preserved fossil forest

* This chicken biscuit is the best thing you've never eaten

* The lazy girl's guide to wine tasting on Waiheke



That's because the Sky Slide is a virtual reality (VR) experience. You first hop onto a moving platform, which feels a little like a slide. You're then seat belted in – and for a good reason.

You've probably seen social media videos of people wearing VR headsets and then walking into walls. You need to be restrained when using them for an adventure activity because the thrill can be quite realistic – as we were about to find out.

SkyCity/Stuff The SkySlide opened in June 2022.

After fitting our headsets, we're able to choose two tracks: the "normal" slide or the "fast" one. From the screams, it was soon clear which track we chose.

After a short countdown, we shoot out the side of the Sky Tower. At first, what's most remarkable is how the city is perfectly mapped. Look to the left, and there is the Harbour Bridge. Look down, and there's Queen Street full of cars. It does look like we're sliding around an animated world. It looks real.

The wood slide has a glass roof, and it quickly gets very fast – almost like a roller coaster. Then the unexpected hits: the slide ends and you leap into the air.

At this point, Radha screamed as if being murdered. She did not expect to be flying above Auckland. And her scream told you that.

Brook Sabin/Stuff There are two tracks to choose from.

After two minutes, the slide weaved back to the 51st floor and we took our headsets off to reveal a small crowd of onlookers – no doubt attracted by the scream. The smiles on their faces told us they enjoyed the show almost as much as we did.

The ultimate thrill is jumping off the Sky Tower on the famed SkyJump. This is the next best thing. Your heart will race without leaving the comfort of your seat. It’s terrifyingly fun.

SkyCity/Stuff The Skyslide is open to kids as well.

Essentials

Staying there: The Grand by SkyCity offers a central city location with rooms from $386 per night. See: skycityauckland.co.nz

Getting around: Avis has an increasing selection of electric rental vehicles available from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch - with more locations coming soon. See: avis.co.nz

Playing there: Skyslide from $40 for adults and $28 for children. Includes entry to the Sky Tower. See: skycityauckland.co.nz

The writer's trip was supported by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Avis, and Skycity.