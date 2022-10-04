Watch: One of the world's biggest bouncy castles is coming to Auckland

A dad was told he couldn't go on a bouncy castle with his kid - so clapped back by building one of the biggest in the world, and it's designed for everyone.

An Auckland dad who was left dispirited after being told he couldn’t play on a bouncy castle with his child has clapped back in dramatic fashion – he’s built one of the largest bouncy castles in the world, and it’s designed for everyone.

Megaland is the brainchild of Corey Ealand, who got the idea after he spotted his kid having a ball on a bouncy castle at a birthday party.

Megaland/Supplied Business partners Corey Ealand (left) and Adam Gilchrist (right) are behind the venture.

Three years later, the vision is about to come to life in a car park at Mt Smart Stadium - and it's much bigger than he or business partner Adam Gilchrist ever imaged.

Gilchrist, who spoke to Stuff Travel as he was working on inflating the course, said he couldn't get over the scale. "Even I'm surprised, when we turned it all on today, I was like ‘holy smokes, what have I got myself into - it's such a beast to handle.' It's huge; you can't see one corner to the other.

The giant inflatable obstacle course, which is 300 metres end-to-end, takes a full day to inflate - and stays afloat courtesy of around 45 blowers.

The idea really gained momentum over Covid-19 lockdowns, after Ealand initially got one slide designed. It was quickly decided everything needed to be bigger.

Megaland The course take around 15 minutes to run around.

From the initial design, the final product now has 46 obstacles that punters will need to pass through when getting around the course. That includes a ball pit, six slides and numerous climbing walls - to name just a few. There is also an "Aotearoa" section with a rugby field and sheep obstacles to overcome.

The pair won’t reveal how much it all cost and where it was made - although they will freely admit it "cost a lot." The shipping alone was $30,000.

The earliest day session, from 9 to 10, is reserved for those under five and their parents. For the rest of the day, until 6pm, the sessions are open to all ages.

The evening sessions are adults-only (18 years old and over) with lights and music. There is also beers and burgers available next door at Lilyworld, a garden bar and eatery.

Megaland/Supplied Megaland is designed with adults in mind.

The inflatable course is initially open for 10 days (running from October 5 to October 15) with hour-long slots, where people can race around as many times as they want. It takes around 15 minutes to do the 300-metre course.

Children are $19, and adults $25 for each session and bookings can only be made online.

The pair are looking to do more events around New Zealand over summer, with potential options at Mt Maunganui and Wellington being investigated.

