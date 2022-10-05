Delamore Lodge, Waiheke Island: New Zealand's most Instagrammable swimming pool

This classic car tour showcases the best of the island and does it in pure style.

We have a founding member of 80s band The Police to thank for New Zealand’s most Instagrammable swimming pool.

Guitarist Andy Summers was so disappointed Delamore Lodge on Auckland’s Waiheke Island didn’t have a pool when he visited in 2008 that he left to find somewhere that did, prompting owner Roselyn Barnett Storey to put one in.

Fast-forward to today and the resulting infinity pool is one of the most famous in New Zealand, with many guests unable to resist taking – and sharing – pictures of themselves gazing out across typically yacht-studded Owhanake Bay from its heated blue waters.

The lodge’s pool is the only New Zealand swimming hole to make a new list of the ‘50 most Instagrammable pools in the world’.

Travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the pools based on the number of times their hashtags were used on the photo-sharing social media site.

Delamore Lodge/Supplied The infinity pool at Delamore Lodge on Auckland’s Waiheke Island has been named one of the world’s most Instagrammable.

The Delamore Lodge pool came in at number 42, with the site describing it as “New Zealand’s most famous infinity pool”.

“The heated clifftop infinity pool is very photogenic and from here you have unrivalled views of Owhanake Bay. It is an idyllic place for relaxation and romance.”

The infinity pool atop Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel – the most expensive hotel ever built – was named the world’s most Instagrammable pool.

The largest infinity pool in the world, it has garnered more than 1.9 million hashtags on Instagram.

The Mediterranean-style pool at the palatial Versace Mansion in Miami came in second place, followed by Bondi Icebergs’ saltwater pool in Sydney.

“To call Bondi Icebergs just a pool would be unjust, it’s more of an Australian landmark,” the site said. “Both members and visitors are welcome to swim in its crystalline waters, while the sea crashes into the rocks below. It is a lap pool, but you can simply swim for fun, or just take in the gorgeous surroundings.”

123RF The Marina Bay Sands pool in Singapore was named the world’s most Instagrammable.

The rooftop infinity pool with a glass bridge that makes you feel like you’re “swimming through air” at Hotel Xcaret in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen claimed fourth place, while the opulent affair housed in a bronze conservatory at Ashford Castle in Ireland’s County Mayo came in at number five.

The pools at wilderness resort Amangiri in the US state of Utah, the Taj Lake Palace of James Bond’s Octopussy fame in India’s Udaipur, The Lake Argyle Resort in Western Australia’s remote Kimberly region, The Berkeley Hotel in London, and Aqua Dome Spa and Hotel in Austria rounded out the top 10.

The world’s most Instagrammable swimming pools