You can get to Auckland Airport for cheaper than a flat white

Public transport is the cheapest way to get to Auckland International Airport.

I’ve managed to score a ride to Auckland Airport from the city centre for less than a cup of coffee. From the central suburb of Ponsonby the journey rang up to the grand total of $4.10.

By comparison, my last airport trip was almost 20 times more expensive, creating a $72.60 dent in my bank account thanks to rideshare surge pricing.

The measly amount isn’t loose change kindly palmed off to a family member as petrol money; it’s the standard fare for a multi-stage public transport journey that is easily accessible via the city’s train network.

While we wait for Auckland’s multibillion-dollar Light Rail project, connecting to the AirportLink via Manukau bus terminal, Puhinui Station, is the cheapest and most adventurous way to travel the 26 kilometres from the city centre to Auckland Airport. But for travellers who like to have all their ducks in a row, it can certainly take some planning.

READ MORE:

* Welcome to New Zealand, here's how to escape the airport

* No walking between Auckland Airport terminals for months as new construction takes place

* The battle to build the new Puhinui Station Interchange



The journey can take a decent chunk of time out of your day so your best bet is to download the AT app which has up-to-date information on services.

Stephen Heard/Stuff The easiest way to access the AirportLink service is via the Eastern or Southern rail lines.

The easiest way to access the airport service is via the Eastern or Southern rail lines. My journey from the Stuff headquarters in Ponsonby involved one train and two buses. First, it was a ride on the InnerLink bus, running every 10-15 minutes, for a connection to Newmarket Train Station.

The leg was an easy 19-minute ride on the bright-green bus along Karangahape Road, past Auckland Domain and onto Newmarket. Those carrying check-in luggage will find two small storage shelves at the front.

Following a one-minute walk to the train station and another 10 waiting on the platform, the longest section of the journey on the Southern Line took me through the suburbs of Remuera, Greenlane and Ellerslie to industrial Penrose and through Ōtāhuhu, Middlemore and Papatoetoe.

Thirty minutes later, after enjoying lunch onboard and cracking on with some work emails, I arrived at Puhinui Station. The interchange is where travellers can link up with Auckland Transport’s new fleet of electric AirportLink buses that run to the Auckland International Airport every 10-12 minutes.

Another 10-minute wait and I was en route to the airport. From there, it was an easy 14-minute ride right to the front door of the domestic airport terminal.

Stephen Heard/Stuff The Auckland Transport app says the multi-leg tip is $2.70.

But how long does it take?

My journey clocked in just under one hour and 30 minutes. That’s three times longer than the usual commute from the city centre. While I didn’t encounter delays or cancellations, it would be wise to allow yourself more time when taking the route.

How much did it cost?

$4.10 per person. Current half-price fares on all public transport make the trip exceptionally affordable. The AT app claims the journey is $2.70.

How do I pay?

You’ll need to grab an AT HOP Card ($10) if you are planning the AirportLink because cash is not accepted. The card can be purchased and loaded at convenience stores and train stations. You need to tag on and off for each service.

Stephen Heard/Stuff Follow the directions on the AT app or listen to signs like this.

Is it worth it?

Considering that the trip was 17 times cheaper than my trip to the airport - yes, absolutely. You can effortlessly transition from one service to the next. There are lifts available for those with excess luggage and accessibility requirements.

Buses have small luggage storage shelves for small-medium-size bags while the AirportLink has a dedicated section at the front of the bus for larger bags.

The AT app sent notifications telling me when it was time to alight each service and when the next would arrive.

Would I do it again?

Yes. This will be my new fallback option if I can’t swing a ride to the airport. If travelling solo I would use the time to finish work or read a book. With young children in tow it would be an adventure for the ages, so in that instance I’ll take the wallet damage of airport parking.

What are the other public transport options?

The Puhinui Station interchange can also be accessed via the Eastern Line, with connections from Central, East and South Auckland.

Another affordable option is taking the number 38 bus which operates from the Onehunga Line via Mangere Town Centre to the domestic and international terminals. The bus service operates every 15 to 20 minutes, 365 days a year, but only during the day.

How does it stack up against other transportation?

A rideshare or taxi to the heart of the city will set you back between $65-75, a door-to-door ride with Super Shuttle starts from $45 for one person (or $20 each for a couple), while parking your own vehicle in the elements near the domestic terminal averages around $50 for one 24-hour stint.

Following the indefinite suspension of all SkyBus Auckland Airport Express services last September, Richie’s SkyDrive Airport Express shuttle service is the only low-cost transportation option that offers direct access to both domestic and international terminals from the city. It runs twice every 30 minutes between SkyCity and Auckland Airport for $17 per adult.

Of course, you might be lucky enough to have a family member or friend drop or pick you up. Even then, considering the current fuel prices, it’d be courteous to cough up a few bucks for petrol.

What about the return journey?

The AirportLink bus leaves from bus stop B at the domestic terminal and bus stop A at the international terminal every 10 minutes from 4.30am to 12.40am, 7 days a week.

At Puhinui Station you can travel anywhere on the AT network, along the Southern Line and Eastern Line, getting you to central, east and south Auckland.

The writer paid with his own AT HOP Card.