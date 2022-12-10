Travel Insider: A first-timer's guide to Waiheke Island

Christina Hyde, chair of Waiheke Island Tourism Incorporated (WITI), says Waiheke is the jewel of Auckland’s crown with food, accommodation and experiences to suit all from day-trippers to dog-friendly adventures and multi-generational family vacays.

Waiheke is known for its world-class vineyards and restaurants that delight your palate with seasonal menu selections and wine. One food place worthy of mention includes Fenice in Oneroa village for its delicious authentic Italian and Mediterranean flavours.

Surrounded by four acres of beautiful gardens, The Heke is a relaxed family and dog-friendly setting where food cooked over glowing wood fire and the house craft beer go together.

Charlie Farley’s has been a Waiheke institution since 1987 and is renowned for a delicious breakfast followed by an Onetangi Beach stroll. Ahipao offers delectable Korean fried chicken, truffle fries with parmesan and mouth-watering doughnuts.

Nourish Gardens hosts a range of seasonally inspired workshops and events for a unique holiday experience. Art in the Underworld, an annual art trail with different exhibitions is now open through to April 30. It will be a feast for the eyes this summer at Fort Stony Batter, along with the local visitor offering of heritage and art tours.

Peter Rees Photography Christina Hyde is the chair of Waiheke Island Tourism Incorporated.

StayWaiheke.com and Be My Guest Waiheke are both accommodation booking agencies based on the island with holiday homes to suit every budget and wish list.

No visit to Waiheke Island is complete without wandering around the Saturday morning Waiheke Ostend Market, or Thursday night Putiki Hub market for island-made arts, craft and fabulous food and coffee.