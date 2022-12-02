Stonehenge's secrets to finally be unveiled at Auckland Museum

The Secrets of Stonehenge is coming to Auckland Museum for a limited time only.

There’s no need to travel all the way to England to find out about one of the most famous landmarks on the planet, because the Secrets of Stonehenge is finally coming to Tāmaki Makaurau.

From Thursday, December 15, the international exhibition will be on display in Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. It was due to appear in 2021, but was delayed due to Covid-19.

The exhibition features more than 300 ancient artefacts over 4000 years old, sharing the breakthrough scientific evidence and revealing the secrets behind one of the world’s most mysterious prehistoric monuments.

Stonehenge stands proudly in Sailsbury, England, with the largest stones measuring about seven metres high, nearly three metres wide and weighing more than 22 tonnes.

The ancient landmark has long sparked curiosity regarding its origins, construction and meaning, and after almost 20 years of excavations, archaeologists finally have some answers that shed light on the people who constructed Stonehenge.

The exhibition has been curated by Professor Mike Parker Pearson, who has been directing research on Stonehenge since 2003.

Auckland Museum/Supplied Secrets of Stonehenge is coming to Auckland Museum on December 15.

“After centuries of speculation, we are finally reaching an understanding of Stonehenge: who built it, when, how and why,” Parker Pearson said.

“We now know that Stonehenge did not appear out of the blue.”

Parker Pearson said the site at Sailsbury had been considered sacred for “hundreds, if not thousands of years before the first Stonehenge was built”.

“That first Stonehenge, built around 3000BC, looked very different from its second incarnation, built 500 years later, when it took the form in which it broadly appears today,” Parker Pearson said.

“Its story is one of change and evolution – a story we are piecing together for the first time.”

Auckland Museum/Supplied Gold and stone artefacts uncovered from a burial site will be on display, dating back to the early Bronze Age, 2000-1800BC.

The exhibition digs deep into the evolving stories of the world-famous landmark, from how the stones arrived there, to who the builders were and what their intentions might have been as they formed the stone circle.

The exhibition also speculates on the monument’s special place in the ancient landscape, its role as a domain of the dead and how it related to nearby settlement Durrington Walls – the village of the builders in the domain of the living.

Through artefacts, including stone tools, antler picks, pottery, gold and bronze objects, science and hands-on experiences with interactive tables, touch screens, videos, slide shows and digital animations, visitors can explore when, why and perhaps most intriguingly, how and by whom Stonehenge was built.

Auckland Museum/Supplied About 300 pieces are on display, including these beakers from the Copper and early Bronze Age, 2450-1850BC.

Auckland Museum/Supplied A copper dagger from the Copper Age, 2450-2200BC is one of the artefacts in Secrets of Stonehenge.

“Stonehenge is surrounded by mystery and intrigue, and for centuries it has held tight to its many secrets,” chief executive of Auckland Museum, David Gaimster said.

“This world-class exhibition brings together an immense collection of ancient artefacts and shares archeological and scientific discoveries that are beginning to unravel the many mysteries of Stonehenge.”

Secrets of Stonehenge opens on December 15 for a limited time.

Tickets are on sale from the Auckland Museum website, or at the ticket counters.