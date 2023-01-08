Matakana's mystery picnics offer a delightful quest

With its lush rolling valleys and obsession with food, Matakana is a slice of Tuscany just an hour from central Auckland.

Emilie Pullar is the founder of Auckland-based food blog, Burnt Butter Table.

Are you one those people that looks up a restaurant menu before you go? To the point that you have decided what you will have before you even get there? That is me in a nutshell, but I take it one step further.

I need to know what the restaurant looks like, where the parking is, and what the wine list is like. I am a huge researcher; I’m one of those people that needs all the information. So, going on a mystery picnic where I literally know nothing? It’s pretty much as daunting as skydiving might be for most of you.

Village Picnic is based in the beautiful Matakana region, a short 50-minute drive from central Auckland.

We were greeted by the friendly owner Philippa Potaka who has an obvious passion and enthusiasm for local produce, lighting up when talking about the items we were putting in our picnic basket.

With a freshly made coffee in our hand she set us off with a map and clues for our day.

Without giving too much away we spent the next five hours on a self-driven scavenger hunt, solving riddles to take us to our next place.

Emilie Pullar Stops include secluded spots on the Matakana coast.

A little brown envelope held the clues that would direct us to each stop. A mix of riddles to solve and even a crossword that gave you the business name of the next place. Don’t fear, the answers are there when you need them but having to work out the clues is half the fun.

The stops were a mix of picking up picnic supplies, where we exchanged our clues for incredible local fare and secluded spots on the Matakana coast for some sightseeing and resting.

It led us to places off the beaten track and we could spend as much time as we wanted at each spot.

The only time constraint was getting to a winery for a wine tasting but there was plenty of time and you could really spend the whole day on this delightful quest.

Emilie Pullar Clues direct you to each stop.

There was a walk through stunning native bush, an activity stop where we picked fresh flowers and of course, plenty of spots you could cool off for a swim.

The last clue leads you to the most idyllic and picturesque location where you enjoy the final picnic.

All our hard work and clue solving had paid off and we could finally tuck into our loot. Gorgeous breads, cheese and meats with all sorts of other goodies that I will not spoil - you’ll have to find out for yourself.

This really is an activity for everyone and would make a wonderful gift for loved ones, a proposal, a birthday surprise or even a corporate amazing race-style competition. Philippa can tailor the experience to suit any occasion and budget.

Emilie Pullar The final spread.

We had the most fantastic day; I can’t recommend this enough. The obsessive researcher in me had to relax and I ended up loving the fact that someone else had made all the decisions for me. Will I stop driving my husband mad looking up menus online? I just might, you know.

Fact file:

Matakana is a 50-minute drive north from central Auckland. Village Picnic’s 4-5 hour self-drive scavenger hunts start from $225 per couple. See: villagepicnic.co.nz

The writer was hosted by Village Picnic.