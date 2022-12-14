You don’t have to go far for a thrilling day out in Auckland

You don’t have to go far to get away from it all in Auckland. I took my new GoPro 11 on a tour around the city and Hauraki Gulf - these are the results.

Abigail Dougherty is a Senior Visual Journalist at Stuff.

An icon popped up on my phone “Bike dude here”, it was a message from my boss.

Today was gonna be a good day.

GoPro had organised an adventure in Auckland to check out their new GoPro Hero 11. The agenda included riding a Harley-Davidson around the bays in Auckland, getting whitewashed riding jet skis in the harbour, wining and dining at Mudbrick on Waiheke Island and, to finish off, a luxurious helicopter ride over the Hauraki Gulf towards home.

When I received that message from my boss I ran to greet that gorgeous engine.

Cruising around the Auckland bays with the Harley posse was exhilarating. Ridin’ by Chamillionaire was playing loudly in my head while the six of us rode side by side yelling and throwing fist pumps and shakas to each other in utter glee.

Gliding by gorgeous beaches with Rangitoto in the background was the icing on the cake. Auckland, you can put on a view.

During the activities I was using the new GoPro Hero 11 Black with the 3-Way 2.0 as my handle and grip to manoeuvre the camera.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Harley-Davidson posse.

When I'm assigned to jobs like this where there is a lot of action and adventure and I don’t have the luxury of predicting the elements, I find having a GoPro in the kit to be a great asset as it can take you places where a big clunky camera can’t.

My rider, Mike, liked to show off his ability to go from zero to 40kmph as fast as possible - my neck would snap back like a cowboy at a rodeo. I didn’t know if it was nerves or joy but my reply to the whiplash was a cheer alongside nervous laughter. It only encouraged the quick thrust on the gas even more.

Once we arrived at Sea Auckland on the Bayswater Marina for our jet ski adventure I honestly wasn’t excited to hit the waters. The wind picked up, it was getting cold and the clouds shouted ‘RAIN’. The song in my head is now tuned to Four Seasons in One Day by Crowded House.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cruising from Auckland’s inner suburbs to the bays.

My nerves weren’t great so I opted for a tandem ride with one of the others, Kelly Bertrand. She claimed she had experience - so I put my life in her hands.

Kelly asked, “ready?” and thrust the engine forward with such force that I found myself sliding right off the seat. I reached out with both hands and grabbed Kelly’s waist with dear life and shouted “sorry we’re gonna have to become friends real quick.”

It was cool to have the opportunity to be a small speck under the Harbour Bridge but after swallowing a few litres of seawater, I started to embrace my inner pirate. A few swears here and there and I was Captain Haddock from Tintin shouting “blistering barnacles!”.

I could tell she wanted a bit more speed and less colourful language being shouted in her ear, so when the opportunity arose for her to jump on one of the other guy’s skis as a tandem she accepted. I was left to challenge the sea on my own.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Living it up at Mudbrick on Waiheke Island with tasteful food and wine.

But once this gal got in the driver's seat it was so much better. Something about having control in amongst the chaos makes the ride more enjoyable.

Once docked it was now the mission to make oneself look respectable enough to wine and dine at Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island. A 45-minute journey on a private water taxi to the island and bam - bubbles in one hand and olives in another - winning!

The festivities ended as brilliantly as they began, with a quick helicopter ride back to the city with HelicopterMe - with a few detours to see the best Auckland has to offer, like Rangitoto.

Not a bad day in the office.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Finish off with a luxurious helicopter ride over Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

Fact file:

Jet ski tours with Sea Auckland start from $225 per person. See: sea-auckland.nz

A helicopter ride to Mudbrick Vineyard, Waiheke Island with HelicopterMe starts from $1710 per couple, including a three-course meal. See: helicopterme.co.nz

The writer was hosted by GoPro, who provided the new GoPro Hero 11 Black and the 3-Way 2.0.