Why my unintended staycation in Auckland ended up being a godsend

OPINION: Bad weather scuppered your holiday getaway plans? It’s not the end of the world.

A staycation wasn’t exactly what I had wanted for my nine-day summer break either, but my partner is a manager at a supermarket. Time off work is not guaranteed over Christmas and I didn’t have the heart to gallivant off without him, so no holiday plans were made.

It ended up that he was given three days off work from New Year’s Day on short notice. I quite fancied a trip to the Coromandel, but my excitement quickly waned when I realised that unless we had upwards of $600 to spend on two nights’ accommodation, we were out of luck.

So a quiet one in Auckland it was. It turned out it was exactly what I needed.

At first, I was upset to be spending my holiday home alone while everyone was sharing their summer adventures on social media.

But after a few days of doing not much, I was in heaven.

My annual leave is typically spent catching up with friends and family at home in the Manawatū. While I love doing this, it’s not exactly a relaxing time and I’m often exhausted upon my return to work.

This time, I had no obligation to anyone but myself. A lot of Netflix was binged, Christmas treats scoffed, music was played and naps were had.

Festival FOMO? Nah, I was perfectly content chilling in my pyjamas with a lovely cup of tea while listening to Taylor Swift.

I wasn’t a hermit the entire time. I took advantage of the Boxing Day sales, went out for coffee and enjoyed an early morning coastal walk at Long Bay.

When my beau wasn’t working, we went on local brunch and dinner dates, drove up to Goat Island Marine Reserve and walked the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail. We had our New Year’s kiss beneath the Sky Tower fireworks.

By the end of my nine days off, my batteries were recharged and I felt optimistic about work, rather than sad about my break coming to an end.

I’m excited to see how this reflects in my work over the coming months and I’m already looking forward to my mid-year staycation.

