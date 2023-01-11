Auckland's strawberry farm adventure world with a six-metre stunt jump

Pick-your-own strawberries are just the beginning at Good Planet.

Visitors can harvest their own raspberries, blackberries, boysenberries or blueberries, hop aboard a free train to cart their haul from paddock to car, and opt for a swirl of real-fruit ice cream upon their return.

They can also free-fall six metres into a giant inflatable airbag.

The Stunt Jump is one of the latest additions to the West Auckland fruit farm and its adventurous side project called Zaberri World. The inflatable adventure park continues the fun once the novelty of berry picking has worn thin.

READ MORE:

* Three of Rotorua's best tours

* Three spots to pick your own summer berries in Marlborough

* Seven of the most iconic Queenstown adventure activities



Strawberry grower Boman Zakeri is behind the immensely popular Good Planet and Zaberriworld.

Zakeri started working in the industry at the age of 15 and eventually, after leasing property from local landowners, found the ideal slice of land to see out his vision.

When asked about the inspiration for the adventure park, Zakeri said, “I saw the joy on the faces of kids and families, which motivated me to further enhance this experience. I wanted to create a space for people to re-connect to nature, to trust in the origin of food, with personally picked goodness at Good Planet. Ever since it's become a passion for me and my team to create new experiences every season for people to enjoy.”

Stephen Heard/Stuff The new inflatable Splash Park at Zaberriworld.

What has evolved is an ‘if you dream it, they will come’ business now serving as one of the largest suppliers of strawberries in New Zealand, and a thrilling day out for families. Zaberriworld is the Disneyland of the fruit world.

The giant brightly coloured inflatables stand out from the road leading into the rural settlement of Riverhead. At the end of the tree-lined driveway is another drawcard for tourists: a giant strawberry frame perfect for a photo opp.

Time it right and you will be greeted by mascots dressed in full strawberry and blueberry costume. The park is also known for hosting mobile barnyard experiences.

Stephen Heard/Stuff Strawberry picking is just one of the attractions at Good Planet and Zaberriworld.

Visitors can choose their own adventure. A standard visit might include hopping aboard the free train to fill a four-litre bucket with berries and then finish with a frozen snack. For those with children, it is hard to look past the inflatable world to fill in the rest of the day.

You are required to purchase a wristband to enjoy Zaberriworld. For children aged 5 and under there is the pint-sized Strawberry Village bouncy castle and the more extreme Minion Maze inflatable obstacle course where young ones can burn energy climbing up walls, bouncing through pylons and launching themselves down a giant inflatable slide.

Wipeout is a powered ride where anyone over 1.3 metres is required to jump and duck to avoid being taken out by two padded rotating arms. The goal? To be the last one standing.

Stephen Heard/Stuff The park features a Zorb track and Adrenaline Tower.

The bungy trampoline sees children strapped into a harness for extreme trampolining, while the Zorb racetrack allows visitors to race each other inside two giant inflatable orbs around a short loop.

The Adrenaline Tower is one of two new additions where activities include the four- or six-metre Stunt Jump and zipline across the farm. The new Splash Park is the perfect place for kids and supervising parents to cool off. The blow-up structure features a series of slides into a shallow pool.

Zakeri says it is only just the beginning for Good Planet and Zaberriworld. “Every season we have been creating new experiences for our customers and are currently working on some exciting additions to Good Planet for this winter and spring, including a new farm cafe.”

Fact file:

Good Planet and Zaberriworld are open seven days from October to May at 340 Riverhead Road, Auckland. Passes start from $5 (under 2s free), entry to the Adrenaline Tower including stunt jump and zipline from $20, Zorb passes from $10 and zipline pass from $7 for two runs. See: goodplanet.co.nz/zaberriworld

Would you go? Let us know in the comments.

The writer paid his own way.