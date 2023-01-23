Auckland's best foodie secret

If you're after a naughty night out, leave the diet behind and head here.

I'm crunching down on one of my favourite foods on the planet: langos.

The last time I ate one this good, I was in Hungary - the birthplace of this incredible treat.

Today, I'm more than 17,000 kilometres away in an underground car park in Auckland. Here, you'll find one of the city's best foodie secrets: the Auckland Night Market.

The market started in Pakuranga in 2010, and has gradually expanded to multiple nights a week across the city.

Just a warning: this is not the place to go looking for a healthy night out. Eating in moderation is vital for a healthy diet, and the night market is a place to visit for that occasional treat.

I visited the original market in Pakuranga on a Saturday night, which some argue has the widest variety of things to try. I’ve lived in Auckland on and off for years, and can’t believe this is my first time.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Langos at the Auckland Night Market.

Like many, I was immediately drawn to the langos, as it's hard to find in New Zealand.

Langos is easily my favourite comfort food. It's a simple concept: a deep-fried flatbread with toppings like sour cream and cheese. It's best eaten straight out of the fryer when the toppings are still melting.

However, as simple as the concept sounds, it's not always easy to execute. The Hungarian stall creates them in an authentic way, just like they are made in the streets of Budapest.

First, the dough is fried to perfection before simple but delicious ingredients are dolloped on top. The most popular are sour cream, grated cheese, and garlic. It’s divine.

Most believe the simpler the flavours, the better, although a few prefer more elaborate options with mushrooms or other pizza-like toppings. Others like sweet langos, with jam or Nutella.

After chowing down on my favourite treat, we walked a few metres down the line of stalls to try some Asian cuisine, including huge tables of freshly-made dumplings, chicken and egg-filled pancakes and sweet and sour pork.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the many delicious creations we tried.

Another popular stall has takoyaki, a Japanese snack food of battered balls filled with diced octopus. You can pick a selection of toppings, including mozzarella, spring onion or bonito flakes all mixed with mayonnaise and wasabi.

Other favourites included cheese-filled hot dogs, South African burgers and hot dogs, handmade Korean waffles, doughnuts, churros, and decadent brownies.

But the biggest queue of the night was at Tarnz Kitchen, famed for its Cook Island cuisine.

Some of the savoury dishes include huge plates of succulent pork, potato salad, rice and chop suey – all for $10. Tarnz also sells Rarotongan-style doughnuts, with a light fluffy centre, for $1 each.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Dumpling lovers are in for a treat, with a huge variety to choose from.

Aside from food, there's also lots of shopping, buskers and other entertainment to enjoy.

But, perhaps the best part is the atmosphere. You'll join thousands of others in a large underground car park full of sizzle, sound and lots of salivating as you walk around the stalls.

If you're anything like me, food is a compass - it often helps you decide where your next holiday should be. That means the next time you feel like a naughty trip out in Auckland - you should head to the night market. You can eat your way around the world in just a few steps.

More information:

The Auckland Night Market runs in different locations each night. Check: aucklandnightmarkets.co.nz for the latest schedule.

The author's trip was supported by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited