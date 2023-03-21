24 hours in Auckland for solo travellers

If you're after a naughty night out, leave the diet behind and head here.

Auckland has become something of a tourism darling in recent years, with Lonely Planet naming it the best city in the world to visit in 2022 and the New York Times including it in its top five places to go in 2023.

While it may not always be love at first sight for visitors, particularly those who find themselves aimlessly wandering through the soulless wind tunnel that is Queen Street, New Zealand’s biggest city rewards those who take the time to get to know her properly.

No other city in the world combines such geographical diversity – from her some 50 islands and volcanoes to her strings of black and white sand beaches – with inventive food, fashion and art scenes and a multicultural vibe with strong Māori, Pacific, Asian and European influences. Not for nothing did the New York Time crown Tāmaki Makaurau the “Kiwi capital of culture” with “pastries that rival France’s best”.

If you’re visiting solo, you have the advantage of being able to create an itinerary tailored to your interests only. Here are some suggestions of what to put on it.

Nick Walker Orpans Kitchen is a Ponsonby Road institution.

8am: Breakfast at Orphans Kitchen

A stalwart on the ever-in-flux Ponsonby Rd restaurant scene, Orphans Kitchen still manages to draw a crowd almost every day of the week.

Located in a 1912 Victorian villa, it features a long table upstairs ideal for singles looking to mingle – or to soak up the friendly community vibe.

The menu changes often, but you can expect imaginative, only-in-New Zealand meals which make the most of fresh, local ingredients. The crumpets drizzled in honey from hives on the rooftop developed a devout following, as did the spinach on toast with smoked macadamia cream and a side of pickled egg. Wagyu brisket on a kūmara tortilla and a mac and cheese toastie with a truffle twist are among the other standouts from recent menus.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Take a walk on the countercultural side along Karangahape (K) Road.

9am: Shop up a storm in Ponsonby or along K Rd

You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking to stock up on clothes, homewares or artwork from talented Kiwi creatives.

Karen Walker, Kate Sylvester, Juliette Hogan, Twenty Seven Names, Zambesi, World and Lonely are among the big-name designer brands you’ll find on Ponsonby Road, along with musician turned jeweller Boh Runga’s flagship boutique.

If your credit card isn’t up for an intense workout, head to Encore Designer Recycle or Tatty’s for pre-loved designer labels minus the designer price tags. For an edgier vibe, stroll up to Karangahape (K) Road, where vintage stores and tattoo parlours are interspersed with some of the trendiest bars and restaurants in town.

Auckland Art Gallery/Supplied Contemporary Māori Art at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki (file photo).

10am: Get to know the city’s artistic side or get the adrenaline going on the ‘Skyslide’

Some of the city’s most exciting artwork can be found outside its major galleries, and you’ll find some of the best in and around Ponsonby and K Rd.

Studio One Toi Tū has been nurturing rising stars of the art world since the landmark Newton Police Station was converted into a community arts centre in 1978. The building was undergoing seismic strengthening at the time of writing, but you could still get your art fix at its temporary site at 283 K Rd. Take a class or check out the ultra-idiosyncratic market if you can.

If blockbuster exhibitions are more your scene, catch a bus or Uber or hire a bike or scooter to ride to the CBD, where you’ll find the largest art institution in New Zealand: Toi o Tāmaki. While some exhibitions command a fee, the ground-level galleries devoted to contemporary Kiwi art are free for all to enjoy.

If you’re more into art than adventure, head to the Sky Tower, where a ticket for the ‘SkySlide’ will see you ride up to the viewing area before belting yourself into a moving platform, putting on a VR headset and “sliding” down what Stuff Travel journalist Brook Sabin described as “a rollercoaster with jumps”. And killer views.

Alternatively, cross Federal Street to Wētā Workshop Unleashed, where you’ll get an entertaining insight into how the Wellington-based studio creates world-class special effects for films such as Lord of the Rings and Avatar. You’ll enter an enormous workshop where three genres of films are being made: a horror, a fantasy and a sci-fi. Participation is encouraged.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Britomart is a top spot to grab a bite or chill out for a bit.

12 noon: Grab a bite at Britomart

Heritage buildings meet some of the city’s most striking modern architecture at the waterfront Britomart precinct.

You’re albeit guaranteed a good meal whichever cafe or restaurant you wander into, but long-standing favourites include Amano, where you’ll find Italian-inspired fare amid industrial chic surrounds, and Cafe Hanoi, which will transport you to Vietnam via a Melbourne-esque laneway.

Sustainable seafood specialist Kingi, meanwhile, will introduce you to some of Auckland and Northland’s tastiest swimmers via a series of seasonally-inspired dishes. Think Samoan-style oka with coconut yoghurt, mango, chilli and trevally, yellow-belly flounder with almonds, citrus and capers, and wakame tagliatelle with arrow squid.

Brook Sabin Catch the ferry to Devonport to experience Auckland’s more laid-back, beachy side.

1pm: Head out on the water

You can’t come to the City of Sails and not head out on the water, and the Fullers Ferry from Downtown to Devonport makes it quick and easy.

In 12 scenery-saturated minutes, the frequently-running ferry will transport you to a seaside suburb which, with its cute Victorian villas, boutiques, galleries and pretty beaches, seems half a world (or at least half a city) away from the CBD.

Auckland Unlimited Cheltenham Beach is popular with swimmers and sunbathers.

1:15pm: Vistas at North Head and beach time in Cheltenham

A two-kilometre stroll along Devonport’s King Edward Parade will take you to Maungauika/North Head, a volcanic cone with military tunnels, bunkers and gun emplacements offering one of the city’s best views.

Follow the Te Araroa Trail – which runs the entire length of New Zealand – to Cheltenham Beach, a long stretch of golden sand backed by some of Auckland’s most sought-after villas with a full-frontal view of Rangitoto.

It’s a favourite local spot for swimming and sunbathing, but if you need more action you can continue along to Narrow Neck beach or climb nearby Takarunga/Mt Victoria for yet more Instagram-worthy harbour views. Grab a coffee, gelato or cinnamon scroll from Cheltenham Milk Bar to keep you going.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Check out the superyachts on a stroll to Wynyard Quarter.

6pm: Sunset cocktails in Wynyard Quarter or spa session

Arriving back at the Downtown Ferry Terminal, stroll past stylish bars and restaurants and super-expensive superyachts to Wynyard Quarter’s Silo Park.

The whānau-friendly space regularly hosts food trucks, local DJs and events – and projects movies onto a 35-metre-tall silo in summer, but it’s worth visiting for the views across to Westhaven Marina and the Harbour Bridge alone.

Watch the sunset over the harbour bridge with cocktail in hand at nearby Homeland, celeb chef Peter Gordon’s newest culinary baby, before sitting down to a meal of upscale Kiwi kai.

The menu reflects the seasons and available ingredients but could include the likes of hāngi pork belly with mint and apple slaw; miso-slathered eggplant with coconut yoghurt, pomegranate, and smoked kūmara and yuzu hummus; and scotch fillet with kawakawa salsa verde and sweet chilli butter.

Alternatively, grab a handmade southeast Asian-inspird dumpling from food truck The Rolling Pin on Pakenham Street West, and enjoy it overlooking the harbour before perhaps heading to the Park Hyatt for a spa pampering session.

Andi Crown/Supplied The ASB Waterfront Theatre hosts theatre and dance performances from around NZ and beyond (file photo).

7:30pm: Catch a show

Home to the versatile Auckland Theatre Company, the ASB Waterfront Theatre hosts shows, films and dance from around Aotearoa and beyond.

Upcoming events at the time of writing include a performance of Shakespeare’s King Lear starring legendary Kiwi actor Michael Hurst, a theatrical tribute to the wāhine toa of Witi Ihimaera’s beloved books, and a reimagining of Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice by New Zealand Opera and contemporary dance co-op Black Grace.

Rooftop at QT Rooftop at QT, Auckland.

10:30: Drinks or dessert downtown

Soak up the vibe along the buzzing Viaduct Basin as you make your way to the Rooftop at QT to see the sparkling nighttime city spread out at your feet.

Grab a craft cocktail such as the ‘sugar plum’ with rose-infused vodka, plum sake, amaretto and egg white and indulge in a spot of people watching, or catch the eye of the good-looking stranger who might just bring an end to your solo sojourn.

If visiting a bar on your own seems a bit daunting, carry on back to Britomart, where dessert maestro Miann serves up mini cakes and macaroons until 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights (you might need to catch an Uber to make sure you make it before closing time).