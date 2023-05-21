Spotlight on: A 'once in a generation' exhibition heading to Auckland Museum

Tomb of Sennedjem (replica) in the Auckland Museum exhibition Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs.

Howard Carter's 1922 discovery of Tutankhamen's tomb kick-started worldwide fascination for Ancient Egypt – the wave of Egyptomania sweeping through movies and architecture to travelling exhibitions of treasures, mummies and artefacts.

From July, it will be New Zealand’s turn to marvel at the mysterious world as one of the largest travelling collections of ancient Egyptian artefacts lands at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Auckland Museum chief executive Dr David Gaimster calls Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs “a once in a generation experience”.

The exhibition brings together more than 350 artefacts from ancient Egyptian culture dating as far back as 4500 years, including the mummified remains of a woman who lived during the 25th Dynasty, a papyrus from The Book of the Dead, and jewellery and adornments worn by ancient Egyptians.

Following the banks of the Nile, the exhibition aims to show how the ancient civilisation flourished, revealing the economic, political, religious and cultural life of the pharaohs, as well as day-to-day experiences of the population.

MuseumsPartner A coffin for the overseer of the granary Nakht.

Visitors will learn about the role of religion and how pharaohs were seen as living gods through artefacts, artwork and interactive experiences, while discovering the secrets of ancient texts and revelations about rituals surrounding death and mummification.

Throughout the season, Night at the Museum events will invite visitors to explore the gallery and corridors by torchlight with two floors of activities for the whole family.

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs will open inside Auckland Museum's Auaha Atea Nui special exhibition suite from Thursday, June 15 until Sunday, November 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale June 6, 2023 from aucklandmuseum.com.