The heritage suburb with the best access to the jewel in Auckland’s crown

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs. In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

Snuggled between the bustling eateries of Ponsonby and the upmarket villas of Herne Bay, Saint Marys Bay is a quaint heritage suburb of Auckland – with some of the best access and views to the sparkling Waitematā, arguably the jewel in the city’s crown. Once home to an ancient pā site Te Koraenga Oka, at the site now known as Point Erin, the settlement was used as a base for summer fishing on the harbour.

Today, Saint Marys Bay is known for being one of Auckland's oldest suburbs and is marked by the distinct Edwardian Baroque architecture you can still see in some of its iconic buildings. The suburb as we know now was founded in the 1930s by French Bishop Jean-Baptise Francois Pompallier, who bought 47 acres of land on behalf of the Catholic Church.

Sadly during the Auckland floods in January, several landslips occurred in Saint Marys Bay, leaving some homes in a precarious position over the motorway. But the suburb remains a desirable spot, with prime access to Westhaven Marina, Saint Marys Bay is one of the nicest spots to explore thanks to its stunning harbour views, foreshore walks and quaint buildings.

How to get there

From the central city, head down Victoria Street West onto College Hill until you reach the Three Lamps intersection with the top of Saint Marys Road. The area is well serviced by the city’s bus network, and both the inner and outer city Link buses travel here.

If you’re coming from the North Shore, take the Shelly Beach Road exit on the Auckland Harbour Bridge which brings you directly into Saint Marys Bay. If you’re travelling by bus, the number 866 will take you from the North Shore to Ponsonby with a stop off on Jervois Road.

Supplied The boardwalk around Westhaven is often busy with walkers and runners.

Local landmark

Jacobs Ladder is a steep set of stairs providing a pedestrian walkway between Saint Marys Bay and Westhaven Marina. The steps were originally built in the 19th century from kauri, but replaced with steel in the 1960s. Linked with a pedestrian bridge over the motorway, Jacobs Ladder is a key access point for Saint Marys Bay residents to get down to the waterfront on foot.

Best known for

The upmarket suburb with several mansions is famous for its rich heritage as well as being the gateway to Westhaven Marina and several of the city’s key yacht and rowing clubs.

What to do

There’s no better place to be on a beautiful Auckland day than in Saint Marys Bay. Pop on the walking shoes, head to Point Erin and wander down to the harbourfront and enjoy the views of the Waitematā. There are lots of seats along the pathway looking out west, making it a gorgeous spot for a sunset. Head under the Harbour Bridge, chat to the local fishermen trying to catch dinner, and along the boardwalk around the marina, finally looping back up to Saint Marys Bay via Jacobs Ladder.

In summer, the Point Erin pools and playground are open to the public and an ideal spot for a splash in the sun for the whole family. Tennis fans can head to The Pompallier Lawn Tennis Club and join a club that’s been around since the 1960s.

If you want to learn to sail, you’re in the right place as the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron runs its sailing courses from Westhaven.

Where to eat

Grab your morning coffee and a bite to eat at Honey Cafe on Saint Marys Road in what was the old Ponsonby Fire Station. Built in 1902, and you can still see the faint lettering on the facade of the building. The pea and haloumi fritters, served with mint yoghurt, mango chutney and a poached egg, are a delicious and filling way to kick-start the day.

If you’re walking along the boardwalk around Westhaven, be sure to stop at marine-themed Buoy Cafe & Eatery for a coffee and a bite, and soak up the views of boats in the marina.

Get your crayfish fix at Sails Restaurant for an indulgent seafood feast, where every table has views of the boats in the marina. For a night of exquisite dining, book in for Sail’s signature six-course menu with wine pairings, including a glass of Veuve Vlicquot and six different glasses of wine.

Bruce Clarke The oldPonsonby Post Office building at the top of Saint Marys Road is now home to bistro Hotel Ponsonby.

Where to drink

Located in the iconic former Ponsonby Post Office building, Hotel Ponsonby at the top of Saint Marys Road is a popular bistro and beer garden open seven days a week. Get in early on a sunny Sunday afternoon for a spot in the beer garden, and Friday nights be prepared to hustle for a seat. Enjoy an array of New Zealand beers on tap with some upmarket twists on casual bites, or opt for cocktails including the local hit Ponsonby Vice made from gold rum, malibu, pineapple, coconut water, lime and cherry.

One of the nicest spots for a beverage on a sunny weekend is watching the sailing from the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. The squadron hosts a number of events including quiz nights, rum tasting evenings, and members-only on and off-water functions. The Members Bar is a great spot (non-members and guests will need to sign in) for a bite and a drink in the sun. Keep an eye on the RNZYS social accounts to find out when the next event is.

For a sophisticated evening or post-work wine, head to Dida's Wine Lounge & Tapas on Jervois Road for small bites best shared with others, and a cosy fireplace inside when it’s cold out. The site itself is rich in family history, as it was originally a grocery store run by Croatian Josef Jakicevich, who immigrated to NZ seeking a better life after World War I. The site is now Dida’s, and remains in the hands of the Jakicevich’s family, who also own neighbouring Glengarry Wines next door.