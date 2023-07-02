Spotlight on: Skybar is New Zealand’s newest - and highest - city bar

If you were recently up the Sky Tower and heard blood-chilling screams, it was someone on Auckland's newest ride.

Got a date to impress, or a special occasion to celebrate? Soaring high up in the Auckland skyline is New Zealand’s newest – and highest – city bar.

You’ll find Skybar on the 50th floor of the SkyTower, with 360-degree views of Tāmaki Makaurau, featuring uniquely Aotearoa-themed bites and drinks.

This cosy, elegant cocktail bar just opened up to the public a week ago in partnership with Moët & Chandon, offering a selection of premium local and international wines, vintage Champagne bottles, as well as spirits and a curated range of cocktails designed to showcase the best of New Zealand.

Try the ‘Aoraki' which features a Central Otago riesling, honey and pink grapefruit, the ‘Douro Spritz’ with kawakawa and peppermint, or the red bell pepper-infused ‘Rūaumoko Paloma’.

There are plenty of small bites to share such as green-lipped mussels, duck liver parfait – and even a smoked vegan cheese fondue, with each item under headings from Māori mythology on the menu, such as Tangaroa, Tāne-mahuta, Tāwhirimātea and Papatūānuku.

Supplied The new Skybar has some of the best views in all of Auckland.

Those with a sweet tooth will be in awe of the beautifully presented handcrafted pastries and chocolate bonbons, exquisite desserts like tiramisu and a sesame lemon bar.

Every seat has a view out to the city, with soft lighting and furnishings creating an intimate ambience, inviting you to enjoy a view of Auckland from all angles. Bookings are essential and a smart dress code applies.

Find SkyBar on Level 50, Sky Tower. It is open Monday and Tuesday, 10am to 5pm, and Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-late. See: skycityauckland.co.nz/bars/skybar