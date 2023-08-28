Where to find the best pizza in Auckland

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

In a city that is recognised for its diverse culinary options, there is one dish that continues to capture the hearts (and stomachs) of locals and visitors alike: pizza. Whether you are craving a classic margherita, a packed meat lover’s delight, or just some oozy cheesy goodness, Auckland’s mouthwatering pizza landscape offers something for all pizza fans.

Discover lesser known neighbourhood gems and renowned establishments where pizza artisans work their magic, kneading dough (sometimes over multiple days), and layering ingredients to transport you to the heart of Naples or introduce you to bold new flavours right here in New Zealand’s big smoke.

From wood-fired ovens that infuse pizzas with a smoky aroma to cosy family-owned eateries that focus on perfecting Nonna’s dough, Auckland's pizza scene showcases an ideal mix of tradition and innovation. Each slice tells a story, weaving together heritage, passion, and the creativity of talented chefs who have made it their mission to deliver the perfect pizza.

Get ready to indulge in cheesy, saucy and utterly delicious flavour combinations that will forever redefine your pizza expectations. Welcome to pizza paradise.

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

9 Totara Avenue, New Lynn

Bringing Italy directly to New Lynn is Settebello Pizzeria. Successfully helmed by Francesco Acri, who refined his pizza making skills in his hometown of Naples before shifting to New Zealand to set up shop. He allows no shortcuts: in the labour of love, his pizza dough takes over 20 hours to develop, and the pizza oven has even been imported all the way from Italy. It’s kept at 450C, meaning the pizza only takes 60 - 90 seconds to cook. Family-friendly Settebello offers authentic flavour options at reasonable prices, and if you intend on dining in, bookings are recommended.

Ooh-Fa

357 Dominion Road, Mount Eden

All Auckland have heard of Pici (their cacio e pepe was awarded Auckland’s best dish in 2022), and in a masterstroke move, the team behind Pici has expanded to open a dedicated pizzeria in Mount Eden. Pici is all about simple and delicious food in a no-nonsense but cosy setting, and Ooh-Fa is much the same. The 22-seater space is welcoming and intimate, and the menu spotlights pizza and natural wines. While the pizza menu changes often, you can always expect tasty creations using seasonal ingredients. The nduja number has already developed something of a cult following - with fluffy ricotta, spicy nduja mozzarella and garlic honey, it’s not hard to see why. As a point of difference: Ooh-Fa doesn’t offer takeaway.

Dante’s

Neat Places Dante’s uses a woodfire oven.

Takapuna, Ponsonby, Eastridge

They say good things take time, and surely four days to make the dough for Dante’s pizza is more than enough! The proof is in the (pizza) pudding, with Dante’s widely considered as some of the city’s best Napoletana pizza. Dante’s is named for founder Kevin’s Italian grandfather, Dante, who taught Kevin the fundamentals of Italian cooking techniques and flavours throughout Kevin’s upbringing in London. Expect light, fluffy crusts and refined flavour combinations that pack a punch. Staying true to quality, many of the ingredients are sourced directly from Italian suppliers - including the flour, cured meats, olives, cheeses and San Marzano tomato products. These ingredients combine to create a simple pizza menu that oozes quality, consistency and deliciousness.

Al Volo Pizza

27 Mount Eden Road, Grafton

Al Volo Pizza is an Italian family owned and operated pizzeria and cucina housed at the top of Mt Eden Road. The thin crust pizza bases are created using the finest 00 Neapolitan flour and a 150-year-old family recipe in a traditional wood fired oven. Locally grown, seasonal produce is sourced where possible (including traditionally made mozzarella), and their meats are imported straight from Italy. Al Volo Pizza may specialise in pizza (it has been rated as some of the best Napoletana pizza outside of Italy), but they also offer quality pasta, salads and a photo worthy antipasto platter. Dietary requirements are well catered for with various options - and they too, are delicious!

​Non Solo Pizza

1052/259 Parnell Road, Parnell

Non Solo Pizza is one of Auckland’s trendiest pizzerias, offering so much more than toppings on dough. A Parnell mainstay, and within its recently refurbished space, it offers both an incredibly ambient dining room and a lively but quaint courtyard. The decor is casually elegant, and the displays are tastefully designed - featuring preserved vegetables, fresh bread, plenty of greenery and an abundance of natural light. Non Solo Pizza makes for a great night out with friends, or dabble in a long lunch or evening aperitif over classic and contemporary cocktails and food.

Frat’s Pizza

1089 New North Road, Mount Albert

Everyone loves a successful passion project, and Frat’s is exactly that: a group of pizza-loving pals coming together to bring quality sourdough pizzas to the unassuming residents of Mt Albert (and beyond). They are serious about food, so the friends behind Frat’s go out of their way to source locally, and hand-make what they can - including their own sausages and bacon. The sourdough bases steal the show, although the fresh and innovative toppings (try the hero flavour of broccoli and green goddess sauce pizza) are delicious too. The interior is small but relaxed, and Frat’s is also licensed, however, it’s the pizza we come for.

Lilian

Neat Places The pizza and woodfired bread are light and satisfying.

472 Richmond Road, Grey Lynn

Neighbourhood favourite Lilian is not just the place to be seen, it’s the place to stay, with some of the most renowned woodfired food in all of Auckland. Its interior is very European (think soft lighting, maroon booths and light, textured walls) with a curved bar and seating out front - the perfect place on a sunny summer afternoon. The pizza and woodfired bread are both so light and satisfying, but with a freshness to them, that just keeps you wanting more. Since the pandemic, Lilian has allowed bookings on a Monday - but every other night, go early or be prepared to wait.

Green Door Pizza

7 Queen Street, Auckland CBD

Green Door Pizza is where New York-style meets Napolese pizza, with sourdough bases and all the toppings. The menu includes all the well known favourites (such as margherita, pepperoni and Hawaiian) in addition to a number of elevated classics, such as mortadella and Astro anchovies. The deliciously vegan ‘melanzana’ pizza features smoky eggplant, cavolo nero, confit garlic and almond cream, and there are also plenty of sides to choose from. Order by the slice, the whole pie (each pie is 16”), and there is natural wine on tap - name a better combo. Easy to find (just look for the green and white pinstripe awning and the red and white chequered counter) on the ground floor at Commercial Bay.

The Master and Margherita

108 Surrey Crescent, Grey Lynn

Pizza night just got better with these Roman-style pizzas created out of Grey Lynn. Roman-style pizza is thinner and wider than those from their neighbours in Naples, meaning they are less doughier, much lighter and often easier on the digestive system. The pizzas are cooked on a Vesuvian stone, and a number of their ingredients are sourced from the best local and Italian suppliers (mostly from Calabria). There are plenty of reinvented classics on the menu, but it’s hard to go past the margherita (it is the namesake, after all) - a simple pizza featuring a homemade tomato sauce, local mozzarella, fresh basil and quality olive oil. Refined and delicious, it is a flavour combination that is hard to beat.