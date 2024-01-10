Tiritiri Matangi: This island is New Zealand's version of Jurassic Park

Brook Sabin and Radha Engling are on a six-week Stuff Travel Maui motorhome trip around New Zealand, looking for the best things to do this summer.

I’ve come eye to eye with a living fossil.

The tuatara has a distant connection to dinosaurs; descending from a species more than 200 million years old.

All of his three eyes are watching me through the dewy ferns as tūī provide a dramatic background harmony.

Tiritiri Matangi Island is one of the most treasured islands in New Zealand. The pest free sanctuary is home to some of our rarest species, and is just a 25-minute ferry from Gulf Harbour, or 80 minutes from Central Auckland.

Explore Group offers daily ferry services to the island from the Viaduct and Gulf Harbour from $95 per adult. You can book a guided walk (highly recommended) for $10 extra. See: exploregroup.co.nz/auckland/tiritiri-matangi-island

