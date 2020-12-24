Room Review: Fun times at the Ōhope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park

The award-winning Ōhope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park is one of the country’s biggest.

At capacity, that number swells to around 2500 on 600 caravan sites and 30 units on the sprawling 11-hectare piece of land.

I’m reassured by the operations manager, Sam Finnerty, that there is plenty of room to spread out and lots to keep guests busy.

Debbie Griffiths Nate Wadsworth is thrilled to be at Ōhope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park.

“Summer is organised chaos and it’s a really great vibe. There are kids riding round on bikes, the pool is popular and the wharf is just down the road. Kids go fishing off the jetty. Compared to other summer hot spots, Ōhope Beach still feels like a relaxed, quiet place to get away.”

Tadeo Armenta/Supplied The absolute beachfront luxury two-bedroom units at Ōhope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park.

There are six absolute beachfront luxury two-bedroom units, four one-bedroom units, pool motels, garden motels with off-season prices ranging from $85-$265 and in peak season from $130-$360. We’re staying in one of the two-bedroom units. Sam tells me it’s 16-years-old but recent redecorating means it feels fresh, bright and clean and the high ceiling gives an instant feeling of space.

The unit has two bedrooms each with a queen and single bed as well as a pull-out bed in the lounge so can sleep eight guests. The balcony is a great place to watch the sunrise over the ocean and while enjoying a coffee and breakfast.

Tadeo Armenta/Supplied The 11km stretch of white sand Ōhope e Beach.

Location

Aucklanders will drive just over three-and-a-half hours to get to Port Ōhope but won’t be disappointed. The holiday park is on a land spit with a surf beach on one side and a calm harbour on the other. The Ōhope township has great cafes, takeaways and a Mexican bar and restaurant called Cadera that’s hugely popular with locals. Over summer, the holiday park has its own pop-up cafe open in the mornings for coffee and breakfast muffins.

Tadeo Armenta/Supplied Debbie Griffiths enjoys a wine on the deck of Fisherman’s Wharf Cafe.

Stepping Out

Anyone who asks about my visit to Port Ōhope is subjected to an extended and passionate review of my dinner at the stylish, yet relaxed, Fisherman’s Wharf Cafe complete with head tilting, eyes squeezed shut, hand flapping and “Oh mi gawd, it was amazing … amaaaaazing!”

It has a winning combo of an awesome view, stunning food and excellent service. My partner had (very cleverly) booked a table to coincide with sunset, and we were lucky to nab a table on the deck. The orange sun dipping down over Ōhiwa Harbour is seriously gorgeous.

Add to that a fantastic menu including mozzarella ravioli and the groan-inducing strawberry crumble and warm, efficient staff and you’ve found your new favourite date night restaurant of all time. Fisherman’s Wharf Cafe is a mere 400 metres along the road from the Holiday Park on the harbourside of the peninsula so leave your car behind and enjoy a chardonnay as the sun sets.

Activities

Rain is usually an absolute nightmare for campers, but the newly refurbished TV room that’s set up like a small cinema and the games room offer plenty of distraction on wet days.

“That whole block was done up about two years ago,” says Sam. “We’re a family orientated park so having inside activities is important. If it’s raining you want something cool to do.”

Tadeo Armenta/Supplied The popular pool area at Ōhope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park.

This is, though, one of the sunshine capitals of New Zealand so when the sun’s out the pool is fantastic and features a shallow kiddies area as well as two hydroslides.

The park is right on the 11-kilometre stretch of flat, white Ōhope Beach with the calm tidal waters of Ōhiwa Harbour across the road that’s perfect for kayaking and SUP.

Over summer, staff organise plenty of daily activities including Kid’s Club, basketball, touch, golf and volleyball tournaments, kite flying, blokarting, SUP and even a 6K camper’s run on New Year’s Day. There’s also a mini-putt course, bouncing pillow, trampoline, playground and a mini tennis court so once your kids have latched onto some new friends, they’ll be busy all day.

Tadeo Armenta/Supplied The trampoline, bouncing pillow and volleyball with the view to Moutuhora Whale Island.

Highlights

Rest easy that you’re supporting a park that uses natural cleaning products like vinegar, baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. No bleach, no de-greaser – even the hand soap, dishwashing detergent is environmentally friendly.

Solar panels generate power to heat water and the LED sensor lights, and the park even has its own water supply thanks to three bores on site. It also offers plenty of bins for recycling, a worm farm and food scraps go to a staff member’s pig.

“We pride ourselves on being an eco-friendly camp. There are times that you need to use chemicals to clear drains, but 99 per cent of the time we keep it natural,” says Sam.

Debbie Griffiths/Supplied Hydroslide fun. FFX-TRAVEL

Lowlights

Having to book early for peak times. This is a park with a great reputation and a loyal following.

“We have a lot of repeat customers. One couple has been coming here for 45 years. You get to know them really well, and they’re all good people,” says Sam.

It appears that quintessential Kiwi camping holiday is seeing a resurgence in popularity.

“Since Covid, a lot of New Zealanders seem to be going back to caravanning and camping. I’ve helped put up a few tents lately. There have been a few newbies,” smiles Sam.

More details at ohopebeach.co.nz

Debbie Griffiths stayed courtesy of Ohope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park and travelled with support from Tourism Bay of Plenty

Follow her on insta @travelpresenterdeb and Facebook @Debbie Griffiths – Travel Presenter