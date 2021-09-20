Tauranga is working to become New Zealand’s most inclusive city

Disbelief was the initial reaction from Melody Steyn when it was suggested she take up surfing.

“I said ‘no bloody way. I can’t. I just can’t. You’re being silly’,” she laughs.

The Tauranga-based 37-year-old lost her sight when she suffered diabetic retinopathy during her first pregnancy nine years ago.

“When I went blind, my whole life stopped. Not just the surfing and the sports. Honestly, I didn’t get up off the couch for eight years. I completely lost my confidence. I genuinely couldn’t see how I could do things like go for a walk by myself, surf, go to the gym. It didn’t seem possible.”

Last summer, Parafed Bay of Plenty teamed up with Hibiscus Surf School at the Main Mount Beach to provide adaptive surfing. Steyn quickly learned to trust the team of instructors and volunteers.

“They’ve been amazing. They were friendly and confident and worked around me and what I could do. The thing about going blind is that you don’t feel capable any more. When I’m surfing, I feel kind of free and I have a huge smile on my face like a goofy kid. I guess I feel like a person again. Not the old me, but more whole and more capable.”

It’s exactly the result that Kieran Wall hoped for when he took on the role of Tauranga City Council’s Inclusive Cities Advisor two years ago.

“My aim is to make Tauranga the most inclusive city in New Zealand,” he says. “It’s often the environment that is the disabling factor so it’s not that someone uses a wheelchair, it’s the steps we’ve put there that are excluding that person. We simply need to design it differently to enable access. We want this city to be somewhere that everyone can call home or that anyone can visit and feel included.”

In Tauranga, 28 per cent of locals identify as living with a disability and many can’t visit the summit of the region’s most recognisable landmark.

“The Mauao challenge was important for two reasons – not only enabling people to get to the top, but also, as an organisation if we can make the city’s biggest obstacle accessible, it’s quite symbolic. If we can do that, the rest should be easy,” says Wall.

Supplied The Trail Rider allows wheelchair users access to the summit of Mauao.

The solution was the trail rider. A single-wheeled mobility transporter that can navigate the steep tracks of Mount Maunganui. Along with beach wheelchairs and beach access mats, the Bay’s famous stretch of sand is now open to all.

The Council also supports the Wish4Fish charity that provides fishing excursions for people with disabilities on its custom-built vessel. For General Manager, Tony Pearce, it’s a job full of pure “magic moments”.

“One guy was so happy to be fishing again after ten years of being unable to get his wheelchair on board a boat. He was in tears when he caught a fish. He was over the moon. It was a really special moment.”

The 18-metre Wish4Fish catamaran based at Tauranga Bridge Marina is believed to be the only one of its kind in the world. The deck is spacious and lower railings and large windows allow easy visibility. A specifically designed wheelchair lift takes guests safely up to the upper-level fly bridge. A full loop gantry crane gives wheelchair users access to the bathroom and for overnight excursions, there are hospital-style adjustable beds.

Supplied A day on the water with Wish4Fish.

“Right down to the way the doors open and even the shape of the bathroom sink. Everything is designed for the ease of those with mobility issues,” says Pearce.

The double-hulled vessel is more stable on the water and there’s a specially created remote controlled fishing rod that can be operated with just one finger.

“Our guests are in control of their experience. We step in when needed – we put the bait on, take the fish off the hook, fillet it for them – but we try to do as little as possible. Our Wish4Fish founder, Bryce Dinneen, once said to me, ‘when I’m on the boat, I’m not disabled; I’m a fisherman.’ That says it all, really.”

Also offering the opportunity to enjoy the harbour is the Sailability Tauranga Charitable Trust.

“When our sailors come off the water, they’re absolutely buzzing,” says chair Alistair Eagleson. “For some, it’s just that feeling of being out with the wind in their hair and the sun on their faces, and an occasional bit of spray. For others, they’re learning and moving along a pathway. Some go on to race at national events.”

Supplied One of Sailability’s Hansa 303 yachts on Tauranga Harbour

The two-person Hansa 303 yachts are buoyant and easy to manoeuvre, with a high boom that sweeps well above the sailor’s heads when tacking. The sails can be reefed and unfurled easily from the cockpit.

“The boats are ideal because you don’t have to move around,” explains Eagleson. “We listen to what our sailors want, offering them the opportunity to sail the boat, coaching them and giving feedback on how they’re doing. If they have the inclination to progress, we help them do that.”

Pictvre What's Wrong With You? is a Stuff podcast about disability and navigating a world that's not designed for you, hosted by Olivia Shivas and Rebecca Dubber.

In many cases, the accessible activities have provided a genuine confidence boost. Melody Steyn has not only introduced her son to surfing, but she also now has an active social life, has joined adaptive cross fit and is training for a half-marathon.

“It’s so strange that one thing propels you into another. My life is so much fuller, and I have a lot of people to thank for that. I feel as though I’ve got my life back and it’s awesome.”

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

