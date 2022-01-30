Five of the best short, family-friendly walks in the Bay of Plenty

It will be many months before Kiwis can head to Bali, so try Aotearoa’s version tucked away in the Bay of Plenty.

White sand beaches, waterfalls and giant kauri make the Bay of Plenty a walker’s paradise – even if you’ve got little (or lazy) legs. Here are a few of our favourite short, family-friendly strolls.

Orokawa Scenic Reserve

Starting just past the rope swing at the northern end of Waihī Beach, this 45-minute (one-way) coastal walkway will take you to a pōhutukawa-fringed strip of white sand straight out of a tourism board ad.

Stuff Orokawa Bay is a pretty sweet spot to spend a sunny afternoon.

There are a few ups and downs so don’t attempt it in jandals, but the established kauri, nīkau, pūriri and of course pōhutukawa will keep you well shaded. They do part in a few spots though to give you stop-in-your-tracks views of both beaches.

Once at Orokawa, plonk yourself beneath a pōhutukawa, pull out your picnic lunch or snack, and settle in for a spell of 100 per cent pure relaxation. The steep grade of the seashore and potential for rips make the beach unsafe for swimming, but it’s a good place to fish if you’ve brought along your line.

If you want to up your step count for the day, continue inland for about 30 more minutes to 30-metre-high William Wright Falls or continue around the coast of another 90 minutes to often-deserted Homunga Bay, where you can take a “shower” under a waterfall right on the sand.

Tourism Bay of Plenty/Supplied Whataroa Falls is a popular swimming hole in summer.

Ōtanewainuku Forest

Covered in virgin forest home to the North Island brown kiwi, toutouwai (robin), korimako (bellbirds) and forest gecko, Ōtanewainuku will take you and the kids back to New Zealand the way it was before we pesky humans arrived.

The 45-minute return Rimu Loop, taking you past trees it’d take at least two of you to hug, is a good option for children, although it’s not suitable for strollers and wheelchairs. If you’re up for a bit more of a challenge, follow the Rimu Loop track for about 15 minutes and then follow the sign for Whataroa Falls, a popular swimming hole in the warmer months.

The 90-minute return Lookout Track, meanwhile, is steep in parts, but the lookout tower at the top will reward you with views stretching as far as the East Cape, Mount Tarawera, Rotorua and Mount Ruapehu.

Joseph Pearson/Stuff The view from the summit of Mauao (Mt Maunganui).

Mauao Summit Walk (Mount Maunganui)

Perhaps the best-known short walk in the region, the hike to the top of “The Mount” is a bone fide Mt Maunganui must-do.

No stroll in the park, the 232-metre-high volcano will make you work for the much-photographed views from the summit, but you’ll be glad you put in the hard yards with the entire western Bay of Plenty at your feet.

The Oruahine and Waikorire tracks are the two most popular, starting from the ocean side of the base track along the boardwalk from the beach. The Oruahine Track turns on primo views of the paradise island that is Matakana as it winds its way around the northern and western sides of the extinct volcano, eventually joining the shingle 4WD track at a particularly steep point.

The Waikorire track, though, is the steepest route with a staircase up the eastern side leading to thick, native bush which will shade your final ascent.

Another option is to climb the 4WD track, which is not actually open to vehicles, from Pilot Bay – perhaps the quickest and easiest of the three paths. Whichever you take, allow about 40 minutes to reach the summit.

Not in the mood for mountain climbing? No worries. The 3.4km “base track” around the mountain offers outstanding ocean and harbour views, and you might even spot a sunbathing seal if you’re lucky.

Tourism Bay of Plenty/Supplied There’s nothing quite like a tall tree to put things into perspective.

Tūāhu Kauri

A colossal kauri tree – one of the largest in the region – is a highlight of this walk in the Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park.

An old bridle route linking Katikati and Te Aroha, the Tūāhu Track is 11.9km in total, but it only takes about 20 minutes to reach Tūāhu Kauri. Retrace your steps and reward yourself with a soak at Sapphire Springs Thermal Pools up the road, or continue along the track, which crosses a stream before climbing to the summit.

From there, the track shows off various views of the Waikato as it rounds the western escarpment of the Kaimai Range before descending to Waihou Valley Pine Forest and following access roads to Wairākau Road. You’d need about five hours to complete the whole track, which DoC classifies as an advanced tramping track.

You’ll be able to check out all the action on Waihī Beach from Bowentown Domain.

Bowentown Domain

Located on a thin strip of land between the Pacific Ocean and sheltered Shelly Bay, this 128-hectare scenic reserve will give you a seagull’s eye view of the coastline, Kaimai Ranges, upper harbour and Matakana Island, where thick pine forest opens up onto blinding white beaches.

Beginning at the Anzac Bay carpark, the walk to Te Ho pā site, where you can see from Mt Maunganui in the south to the Coromandel’s Alderman Islands in the north on a clear day, is about 45 minutes return. Or you can head up past the holiday park if you’re at the southern end of Waihī Beach.

Cool off with a dip at Anzac Bay, whose calm waters and picnic table – and pōhutukawa-dotted reserve – is hugely popular with families.

