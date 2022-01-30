The best times to be in and around Bay of Plenty

From longboard festivals down the western end of Ōhope Beach to boutique food and wine celebrations spanning the region, Bay of Plenty’s long sweeping coastline has plenty going on throughout the year to keep visitors and locals entertained.

The longest running jazz festival in the Southern Hemisphere is another major highlight on the calendar, annually attracting over 45000 people at Easter weekend.

The following dates may change due to restrictions under New Zealand's Covid Protection Framework.

February 26

Tauranga waterfront will welcome The Seafarer’s Playground on February 26. As the sun goes down over the harbour the event will boogie away by the water’s edge with the likes of Hello Sailor, Anika Moa and Louis Baker taking the stage.

More details at theseafarersplayground.co.nz

March 4-6

Waterbourne/Supplied Waterbourne features all things water-based.

Wingfoiling, beach volleyball, paddleboarding, ninja games and sand castle competitions make up the programme for Waterbourne Beach Festival. The three-day event takes place between the sand and water at Mount Maunganui, with music events spilling into Soper Reserve featuring both local and international artists. Waterbourne organisers are working through options to suit the red light restrictions. An update will be provided on March 2.

More details at waterbourne.co.nz

March 5

Gin is the spirit of the hour at Gincredible.

Back for its fourth year at Wharepai Domain, Gincredible is a celebration of artisan craft gin. Sample the goods from distillers, attend masterclasses, and enjoy a gin cocktail in your own take-home festival glass. Craft gins will also be available for purchase by the bottle to take away.

More details at bopginfestival.co.nz

March 4-18

The world’s best women’s cricket teams are heading to New Zealand for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval will see seven fixtures, including the opening match and ceremony.

More details at tickets.cricketworldcup.com

March 25-27 (TBC)

The West End Wiggle Ōhope Beach’s consistent break is home to The West End Wiggle.

The western end of Ōhope Beach, and its consistent smooth break, serves as the destination for traditional longboard festival, The West End Wiggle. Watch local riders pull of their finest tricks from 7am-5pm and find your own patch of sand along the stunning 11km stretch to unwind.

More details at facebook.com/thewestendwiggle

April 2

Supplied There are three players per team in Urban polo making it a faster version of the sport.

Lexus Urban Polo puts a contemporary spin on the traditional game of polo, with fast-paced fixtures, live music and food and drink. Punters are also invited to stomp the divots and try polo on the sideline. Bay of Plenty's first event will take place at Bay Oval.

More details at urbanpolo.co.nz

April 7-10

The region’s food scene – spanning Waihī, Te Puke, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Ōhope and Whakatāne – will be on show at the three-day Flavours of Plenty. Expect all kinds of mouthwatering options, from workshops and demonstrations to degustations and pop-ups. The theme for 2022 is “Plentiful Produce”.

More details at flavoursofplentyfestival.com

April 9

You don’t have to be a hardcore plant-lover to attend Soper Reserve's Vegan Vibes; the event is open to all. The celebration of all things vegan will host a line-up of brands and vendors, including food and clothing products, as well as speakers, workshops and live music.

More details at littlebigevents.co.nz

April 10

Unsplash Plant Fest is called “New Zealand’s premium indoor plant event”.

Over 2300 people piled into the first edition of Plant Fest. The indoor botanic event is expected to be even bigger and better in 2022 as the event moves to Tauranga Race Course. Find lots of plant babies, pots and accessories.

More details at plantfest.co.nz

April 12-18

Bay of Plenty Tourism National Jazz Festival celebrates its 59th year in 2022.

The longest-running jazz festival in the Southern Hemisphere celebrates its 59th year in 2022. A line-up of New Zealand’s top jazz musicians will strut their stuff in various venues across Tauranga.

More details at jazz.org.nz

April 30

Runners whip around the base of Mount Maunganui.

Walkers and runners gun it around the maunga and seaside village at the annual Mount Maunganui Half Marathon. The event includes 21km, 10km and 5km options for both professional and amateur athletes. Organisers are currently reviewing what the red light setting means for the event on April 30.

More details at mountmaunganuihalfmarathon.co.nz

May 13-22

After Dark Urban Light Festival is a new experience that will take over Tauranga’s CBD for ten days. The festival will see buildings and structures transformed into a kaleidoscopic masterpiece with light installations, projection mapping and standalone artworks.

More details at afterdarkfestival.com

May 21

Brian Erickson/Unsplash There are 5km and 9km routes to choose from.

The 2022 Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series wraps up in Tauranga in May. This year welcomes a brand-new course for the fun run at McLaren Falls Trail, including bush trails and lakeside walks spanning 5km and 9km.

More details at kiwiwalkrun.co.nz

September 3-9

The AIMS Games annually attracts more than 10,000 student athletes from 300+ plus schools to compete in all manner of sports. Cross-country, indoor bowls, hip hop, rock climbing and water polo will be just some of the events held across the region this year.

More details at nzaimsgames.co.nz

October (date TBC)

Bright sparks will be in heaven at Tauranga STEM Festival (STEMFest), which brings together exhibitors and organisations to create and develop amazing things around science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

More details at taurangastemfestival.co.nz

November 17-20

Visit your choice of over 60 beautiful gardens and meet more than 100 magnificent artists at 2022's Bay of Plenty Garden & Art Festival. The event held around Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty includes landscape gardens, live music and a festival gallery.

More details at gardenandartfestival.co.nz

TBC

Brian Chan/unsplash Punters can walk between four food zones.

For food, wine, craft beer and music head to boutique festival First We Eat. In 2022, the event will be held across the expansive grounds of Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain, allowing punters to walk between four food zones and local breweries and wineries. Originally planned to go ahead in February, organisers are currently looking at replacement dates due to NZ's red light setting.

More details at firstweeat.co.nz

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Face coverings are mandatory on all flights and public transport. Proof of vaccination and vaccine exemption may be required in some venues under the traffic light system. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.