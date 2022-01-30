Travel bites: Where to find Bay of Plenty's best fish and chips

The southernmost village on the West Coast is home to an exceptional fish and chip shop - you might even see rare dolphins while eating lunch.

Natural wonders, human-made monuments and cultural experiences typically serve as the headline points of interest when venturing beyond borders and hopping over oceans. For some, it’s local delicacies that rise up like Michaelangelo’s David and make the journey entirely worth it.

France has its fries, Belgium has its biscuits and Australia has its dark brown yeast spread, but in this series we’ll be highlighting food worth travelling around New Zealand for. Stamp these culinary delights in your passport – just don’t expect pineapple-flavoured lumps.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Bobby's Fresh Fish Market on the Tauranga waterfront.

It took me a while to figure out why we would drive all the way from the Western Bay to the centre of Tauranga for fish. There were plenty of other fishmongers and supermarkets much closer to the house.

Bobby’s Fresh Fish Market is a local institution which has been operating in Tauranga for around 30 years. The business led by Bob Palmer now has three physical stores in the region, with a fourth soon to open in Te Puke. They’re all run by Palmer’s siblings, children and grandchildren.

READ MORE:

* Travel bites: The unassuming Wellington eatery serving the best dumplings in the country

* Travel bites: The tiny town that rivals Bluff as NZ's seafood capital

* Travel bites: Where to find New Zealand's best plate of chips

* Travel bites: Hastings Distillers, top shelf gin that tastes like the forest floor



The flagship store found right by the water on Tauranga’s Dive Crescent is regularly considered to be one of the best takeaway joints in town, where visitors can dig into their chippy feast right on the wharf and take their pick from fresh fillets next to the harbour where they were swimming that morning.

A queue often wraps from the counter along the glass cabinet to the door. Outside, it’s not uncommon to encounter an equal number of seagulls squawking for a chip.

While you wait you can peer back at googly-eyed fish and decide which fillets to pick for dinner. There are around a dozen varieties to choose from; snapper, gurnard, trevally and john dory sit next to kina, oysters and mussels – it all depends on the catch of the day. And when there’s no fish, they shut up shop.

Fried feeds of fish and chips are what really bring in the tourists. Bobby’s goes through around 20 boxes of chips per day, adding up to 300 kilograms of sliced potato. You don’t have to scroll far for a glowing Tripadvisor review.

Brook Sabin Strawberry lovers - brace yourself. Berry nirvana awaits in the Bay of Plenty.

Palmer says the difference here is the quality and freshness of the fish, typically moki and trevally, and because his chips are cooked in beef fat instead of oil. The tallow makes for crispy yet fluffy batter and distinctively tastier chips.

All of your takeaway classics are here too, from battered hot dogs and doughnuts to oysters, mussels and squid rings. You can even pay an additional fee to have your own catch battered and fried.

The abundance of signage provides light reading while waiting for your fry-up. You won't find fancy burgers or crumbed fish. The signature fish meal including eggs, chips, coleslaw and bread is only available until 11am. Gluten intolerant? You’re out of luck at Bobby’s.

The best spot to unwrap your fish and chip parcel is on one of the wooden tables on the wharf outside, right beside the trawlers. You’ll just need some stamina to fend off the persistent gulls.

Fact file

Where to eat: Find Bobby's Fresh Fish Market at 1 Dive Crescent, Tauranga. Further locations can be found in Pāpāmoa and Greerton. See the company’s Facebook page for daily opening hours.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Face coverings are mandatory on all flights and public transport. Proof of vaccination and vaccine exemption may be required in some venues under the traffic light system. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

Do you have a favourite snack worth travelling for? Email us at travel@stuff.co.nz or let us know in the comments.